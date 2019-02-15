New PS4 PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Over 200 Critically-Acclaimed Games

After some previously underwhelming Flash Sales to kick-off 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment is finally upping its game with its newest sale on the PlayStation Store.

Dubbed the “Critics’ Choice Sale,” the new wave of discounts offers exactly what it suggests: sale prices on a healthy slab of critically-acclaimed games — 260 to be exact. And almost all of these are for PS4, with a few PlayStation Vita and VR games thrown in the mix and a sprinkle of PS3 games.

Best yet — the sale will be hanging around until March 1, meaning if your payday hasn’t quite come yet, you will still have time to take advantage of this new promotion later down the road.

Anyway, without further ado, here’s what’s on sale, organized by platform and alphabetically. The second listed sale for each game is available only to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

PS4

11-11 Memories Retold – $20.99 – 30% Off – $17.99 – 40% Off

1979 Revolution: Black Friday – $4.79 – 60% Off – $3.59 – 70% Off

Abzu – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off

Alekhine’s Gun – $8.99 – 70% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off

Amnesia: Collection – $11.99 – 60% Off – $8.99 – 70% Off

ArmaGallant: Decks of Destinyy – $5.99 – 70% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

Banner Saga Trilogy – $34.99 – 30% Off – $29.99 – 40% Off

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle – $19.79 – 67% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off

Battlefield V – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off

Battlefield V Deluxe Edition – $39.99 – 50% Off – $31.99 – 60% Off

Beast Quest – $11.99 – 70% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off

Black & White Bushido – $6.49 – 50% Off – $5.19 – 60% Off – % Off

Bleed 2 – $5.99 – 60% Off – $4.49 – 70% Off

Brothers: a Tale of two Sons – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off

Burnout Paradise Remastered – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles Deluxe – $59.99 – 40% Off – $49.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe – $54.99 – 45% Off – $44.99 – 55% Off

Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off

Celeste – $13.99 – 30% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off

Chime Sharp – $5.99 – 40% Off – $4.99 – 50% Off

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $27.99 – 30% Off – $23.99 – 40% Off

Dandara – $7.49 – 50% Off – $5.99 – 60% Off

Danganronpa 1+2 Reload – $31.99 – 20% Off – $27.99 – 30% Off

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $47.99 – 20% Off – $41.99 – 30% Off

Dead Alliance – $11.99 – 70% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection – $69.99 – 30% Off – $59.99 – 40% Off

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $29.99 – 50% Off – $19.79 – 67% Off

Dirt 4 – $17.99 – 70% Off – $11.99 – 80% Off

Dirt Rally – $11.99 – 70% Off – $7.99 – 80% Off

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition – $38.99 – 35% Off – $35.99 – 40% Off

Donut County – $10.39 – 20% Off – $9.09 – 30% Off

Doom – $14.99 – 25% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off

Doom + Wolfenstein II Bundle – $34.99 – 50% Off – $27.99 – 60% Off

Dying Light – $15.99 – 20% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off

EA Sports 19 Bundle – $79.99 – 20% Off – $69.99 – 30% Off

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $17.99 – 70% Off – $11.99 – 75% Off

Extinction – $17.99 – 70% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off

Extinction: Deluxe Edition – $20.99 – 70% Off – $17.49 – 75% Off

F1 2017 – $17.99 – 70% Off – $11.99 – 80% Off

F1 2018 – $26.99 – 55% Off – $20.99 – 65% Off

Farming Simulator 17 – $12.89 – 57% Off – $9.89 – 67% Off

Farming Simulator 17 Premium Edition – $23.99 – 60% Off – $17.99 – 70% Off

FIFA 19 – $23.99 – 60% Off – $19.79 – 67% Off

FIFA 19 Champions Edition – $31.99 – 60% Off – $26.39 – 67% Off

FIFA 19 NHL 19 Bundle – $47.99 – 40% Off – $43.99 – 45% Off

FIFA The Journey Trilogy – $41.99 – 40% Off – $38.49 – 45% Off

Furi – $7.99 – 60% Off – $6.99 – 65% Off

Furi Definitive Edition – $8.79 – 60% Off – $7.69 – 65% Off

The Gardens Between – $13.99 – 30% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off

The Golf Club 2 – $8.99 – 70% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off

Grand Kingdom – $14.99 – 50% Off – $11.99 – 60% Off

Grand Theft Auto V – $17.99 – 40% Off – $14.99 – 50% Off

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle – $19.99 – 60% Off – $14.99 – 70% Off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – $20.99 – 65% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Cash Card – $26.51 – 61% Off – $19.71 – 71% Off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Cash Card – $51.59 – 57% Off – $39.59 – 67% Off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Cash Card – $36.07 – 59% Off – $27.27 – 69% Off

Guacamelee! 2 – $13.99 – 30% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off

Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator – $5.99 – 70% Off – $3.99 – 80% Off

Infinite Air with Mark McMorris – $8.99 – 70% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – $41.99 – 30% Off – $35.99 – 40% Off

Inside – $6.99 – 65% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth – $15.99 – 60% Off – $11.99 – 70% Off

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk – $39.99 – 20% Off – $34.99 – 30% Off

Last Day of June – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off

Layers of Fear + observer Bundle – $23.99 – 40% Off – $19.99 – 50% Off

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – $9.19 – 60% Off – $6.89 – 70% Off

Lichdom: Battlemage – $8.99 – 70% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off

Life is Strange Complete Season – $5.99 – 70% Off – $3.99 – 80% Off

Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 – $4.79 – 40% Off – $3.99 – 50% Off

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season – $6.79 – 60% Off – $5.09 – 70% Off

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition – $9.99 – 60% Off – $7.49 – 70% Off

Limbo – $2.49 – 75% Off – $1.49 – 85% Off

Limbo & Inside Bundle – $8.99 – 70% Off – $5.99 – 80% Off

The Long Journey Home – $27.99 – 30% Off – $23.99 – 40% Off

Lords of the Fallen – $4.99 – 75% Off – $2.99 – 85% Off

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition – $7.49 – 75% Off – $4.49 – 85% Off

Madden NFL 19 – $17.99 – 70% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off

Madden NFL 19 FIFA 19 Bundle – $47.99 – 40% Off – $43.99 – 45% Off

Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition – $23.99 – 70% Off – $19.99 – 75% Off

Metro 2033 Redux – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off

Metro Redux – $11.99 – 60% Off – $8.99 – 70% Off

Metro: Last Light Redux – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor – $13.99 – 30% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $34.99 – 30% Off – $29.99 – 40% Off

Minit – $6.99 – 30% Off – $5.99 – 40% Off

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – $31.49 – 10% Off – $27.99 – 20% Off

Need for Speed – $6.59 – 67% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – $8.24 – 65% Off – $6.24 – 75% Off

Need for Speed Payback – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off

Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition – $9.89 – 67% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Deluxe Edition – $55.99 – 30% Off – $47.99 – 40% Off

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots – $9.74 – 35% Off – $$8.24 – 45% Off

No Heroes Here – $3.74 – 75% Off – $2.24 – 85% Off

Observer – $14.99 – 50% Off – $11.99 – 60% Off

Old Man’s Journey – $5.99 – 40% Off – $4.99 – 50% Off

Override: Mech City Brawl – $19.49 – 35% Off – $16.49 – 45% Off

Override: Mech City Brawl Super Charged Mega Edition – $25.99 – 35% Off – $21.99 – 45% Off

Overwatch Legendary Edition – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off

Perception: Remastered – $7.99 – 60% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $44.99 – 25% Off – $40.19 – 33% Off

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $59.99 – 25% Off – $53.59 – 33% Off

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – $74.99 – 25% Off – $66.99 – 33% Off

Road Rage – $8.99 – 70% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off

The Sexy Brutale – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Croft Edition – $53.99 – 40% Off – $44.99 – 50% Off

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Digital Deluxe Edition – $41.99 – 40% Off – $34.99 – 50% Off

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – $19.99 – 60% Off – $14.99 – 70% Off

Silence – $11.99 – 60% Off – $8.99 – 70% Off

Sniper Elite 4 – $23.99 – 60% Off – $17.99 – 70% Off

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $17.99 – 65% Off – $13.99 – 75% Off

Soma – $11.99 – 60% Off – $8.99 – 70% Off

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $20.99 – 65% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition – $31.49 – 65% Off – $22.49 – 75% Off

South Park: The Stick of Truth – $17.99 – 40% Off – $14.99 – 50% Off

South Park: The Video Game Collection – $39.99 – 50% Off – $31.99 – 60% Off

Spintires: Mudrunner American Wilds Edition – $27.99 – 30% Off – $23.99 – 40% Off

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $33.99 – 15% Off – $29.99 – 25% Off

Star Wars Battlefront II – $8.24 – 66% Off – $6.24 – 75% Off

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition – $39.99 – 50% Off – $31.99 – 60% Off

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off

Steep – $10.49 – 65% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off

Steep X-Games Gold Edition – $29.99 – 40% Off – $24.99 – 50% Off

Sundered: Eldritch Edition – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off

Superhot – $14.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 60% Off

Tacoma – $9.99 – 50% Off – $6.99 – 65% Off

Tennis World Tour – $23.99 – 60% Off – $17.99 – 70% Off

Tennis World Tour: Legends Edition – $29.99 – 60% Off – $22.49 – 70% Off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $15.99 – 60% Off – $11.99 – 70% Off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $19.99 – 60% Off – $14.99 – 70% Off

PS4 Add-Ons

Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass – $19.99 – 60% Off – $14.99 – 70% Off

Battlefield V – Deluxe Edition Upgrade – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass – $29.99 – 40% Off – $24.99 – 50% Off

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles – $22.49 – 25% Off – $19.49 – 35% Off

Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass – $29.99 – 40% Off – $24.99 – 50% Off

Destiny 2 – Forsaken – $23.99 – 40% Off – $19.99 – 50% Off

Destiny 2 – Forsaken Annual Pass – $27.99 – 20% Off – $24.49 – 25% Off

Destiny 2 – Forsaken + Annual Pass – $48.99 – 30% Off – $41.99 – 40% Off

Destiny 2 – Forsaken Digital Deluxe Edition – $59.99 – 25% Off – $51.99 – 35% Off

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition – Rise of the Necromancer – $10.49 – 30% Off – $8.99 – 40% Off

The Elder Scrolls Online – Summerset Collector’s Ed Upgrade – $23.99 – 20% Off – $22.49 – 22% Off

The Elder Scrolls Online – Summerset Upgrade – $14.99 – 25% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off

Grand Theft Auto V – Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack – $22.49 – 25% Off – $19.49 – 35% Off

Grand Theft Auto V – Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card – $94.99 – 5% Off – $84.99 – 15% Off

Grand Theft Auto V – Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle – $35.99 – 10% Off – $32.39 – 19% Off% Off

Grand Theft Auto V – Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle – $87.29 – 10% Off – $83.41 – 14% Off

Grand Theft Auto V – Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle – $53.99 – 10% Off – $52.19 – 13% Off

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Amorous Adventures – $6.99 – 30% Off – $5.99 – 40% Off

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From The Ashes – $6.99 – 30% Off – $5.99 – 40% Off

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past – $3.49 – 30% Off – $2.99 – 40% Off

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Season Pass – $20.99 – 30% Off – $20.09 – 33% Off

Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection 1 Pack – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off

Tennis World Tour – Legends Bonus Pack – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off

Victor Vran – Fractured Worlds – $5.99 – 50% Off – $4.79 – 60% Off

Victor Vran – Motorhead: Through the Ages – $5.99 – 50% Off – $4.79 – 60% Off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass – $12.49 – 50% Off – $9.99 – 60% Off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone – $4.99 – 50% Off – $3.99 – 60% Off

PlayStation VR

PS4 Dirt Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle – $14.99 – 70% Off – $9.99 – 80% Off

PS4 Dirt Rally – PlayStation VR Upgrade DLC Add-on – $3.89 – 70% Off – $2.59 – 80% Off

End Space – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off

Loading Human: Chapter 1 – $11.99 – 70% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off

The Persistence – $20.99 – 30% Off – $17.99 – 40% Off

PS4 Superhot Mind is Software Bundle – $25.99 – 35% Off – $19.99 – 50% Off

Superhot VR – $18.74 – 25% Off – $14.99 – 40% Off

PS3 and PlayStation Vita

Vita:

A Rose in the Twilight – $9.99 – 50% Off – $6.99 – 30% Off

Collar X Malice – $15.99 – 60% Off – $11.99 – 70% Off

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $1.99 – 70% Off – $7.99 – 80% Off

Grand Kingdom – $14.99 – 50% Off – $11.99 – 60% Off

Mind Zero – $7.49 – 70% Off – $4.99 – 80% Off

Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate – $11.99 – 70% Off – $7.99 – 80% Off

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows – $15.99 – 20% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana – $31.99 – 20% Off – $27.99 – 30% Off

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $11.99 – 70% Off – $7.99 – 80% Off

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $11.99 – 70% Off – $7.99 – 80% Off

PS3:

Grand Theft Auto V – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off

Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator – $5.99 – 70% Off – $3.99 – 80% Off

Life is Strange Complete Season – $5.99 – 70% Off – $3.99 – 80% Off

If any of these games tickle your fancy, here’s the sale page so you can get shopping. Normally, I’d make recommendations on what to pick up, but there’s too much this time. My condolences to your wallet ahead of time.

Thanks, Reset Era.