New PS4 PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Over 200 Critically-Acclaimed Games

After some previously underwhelming Flash Sales to kick-off 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment is finally upping its game with its newest sale on the PlayStation Store.
Dubbed the “Critics’ Choice Sale,” the new wave of discounts offers exactly what it suggests: sale prices on a healthy slab of critically-acclaimed games — 260 to be exact. And almost all of these are for PS4, with a few PlayStation Vita and VR games thrown in the mix and a sprinkle of PS3 games.
Best yet — the sale will be hanging around until March 1, meaning if your payday hasn’t quite come yet, you will still have time to take advantage of this new promotion later down the road.
Anyway, without further ado, here’s what’s on sale, organized by platform and alphabetically. The second listed sale for each game is available only to PlayStation Plus subscribers.
PS4
- 11-11 Memories Retold – $20.99 – 30% Off – $17.99 – 40% Off
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday – $4.79 – 60% Off – $3.59 – 70% Off
- Abzu – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off
- Alekhine’s Gun – $8.99 – 70% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Amnesia: Collection – $11.99 – 60% Off – $8.99 – 70% Off
- ArmaGallant: Decks of Destinyy – $5.99 – 70% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Banner Saga Trilogy – $34.99 – 30% Off – $29.99 – 40% Off
- Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle – $19.79 – 67% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Battlefield V – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition – $39.99 – 50% Off – $31.99 – 60% Off
- Beast Quest – $11.99 – 70% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Black & White Bushido – $6.49 – 50% Off – $5.19 – 60% Off – % Off
- Bleed 2 – $5.99 – 60% Off – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles Deluxe – $59.99 – 40% Off – $49.99 – 50% Off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe – $54.99 – 45% Off – $44.99 – 55% Off
- Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off
- Celeste – $13.99 – 30% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off
- Chime Sharp – $5.99 – 40% Off – $4.99 – 50% Off
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $27.99 – 30% Off – $23.99 – 40% Off
- Dandara – $7.49 – 50% Off – $5.99 – 60% Off
- Danganronpa 1+2 Reload – $31.99 – 20% Off – $27.99 – 30% Off
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $47.99 – 20% Off – $41.99 – 30% Off
- Dead Alliance – $11.99 – 70% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection – $69.99 – 30% Off – $59.99 – 40% Off
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $29.99 – 50% Off – $19.79 – 67% Off
- Dirt 4 – $17.99 – 70% Off – $11.99 – 80% Off
- Dirt Rally – $11.99 – 70% Off – $7.99 – 80% Off
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition – $38.99 – 35% Off – $35.99 – 40% Off
- Donut County – $10.39 – 20% Off – $9.09 – 30% Off
- Doom – $14.99 – 25% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off
- Doom + Wolfenstein II Bundle – $34.99 – 50% Off – $27.99 – 60% Off
- Dying Light – $15.99 – 20% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off
- EA Sports 19 Bundle – $79.99 – 20% Off – $69.99 – 30% Off
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $17.99 – 70% Off – $11.99 – 75% Off
- Extinction – $17.99 – 70% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition – $20.99 – 70% Off – $17.49 – 75% Off
- F1 2017 – $17.99 – 70% Off – $11.99 – 80% Off
- F1 2018 – $26.99 – 55% Off – $20.99 – 65% Off
- Farming Simulator 17 – $12.89 – 57% Off – $9.89 – 67% Off
- Farming Simulator 17 Premium Edition – $23.99 – 60% Off – $17.99 – 70% Off
- FIFA 19 – $23.99 – 60% Off – $19.79 – 67% Off
- FIFA 19 Champions Edition – $31.99 – 60% Off – $26.39 – 67% Off
- FIFA 19 NHL 19 Bundle – $47.99 – 40% Off – $43.99 – 45% Off
- FIFA The Journey Trilogy – $41.99 – 40% Off – $38.49 – 45% Off
- Furi – $7.99 – 60% Off – $6.99 – 65% Off
- Furi Definitive Edition – $8.79 – 60% Off – $7.69 – 65% Off
- The Gardens Between – $13.99 – 30% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off
- The Golf Club 2 – $8.99 – 70% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Grand Kingdom – $14.99 – 50% Off – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Grand Theft Auto V – $17.99 – 40% Off – $14.99 – 50% Off
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle – $19.99 – 60% Off – $14.99 – 70% Off
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – $20.99 – 65% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Cash Card – $26.51 – 61% Off – $19.71 – 71% Off
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Cash Card – $51.59 – 57% Off – $39.59 – 67% Off
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Cash Card – $36.07 – 59% Off – $27.27 – 69% Off
- Guacamelee! 2 – $13.99 – 30% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off
- Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator – $5.99 – 70% Off – $3.99 – 80% Off
- Infinite Air with Mark McMorris – $8.99 – 70% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – $41.99 – 30% Off – $35.99 – 40% Off
- Inside – $6.99 – 65% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth – $15.99 – 60% Off – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk – $39.99 – 20% Off – $34.99 – 30% Off
- Last Day of June – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Layers of Fear + observer Bundle – $23.99 – 40% Off – $19.99 – 50% Off
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – $9.19 – 60% Off – $6.89 – 70% Off
- Lichdom: Battlemage – $8.99 – 70% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Life is Strange Complete Season – $5.99 – 70% Off – $3.99 – 80% Off
- Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 – $4.79 – 40% Off – $3.99 – 50% Off
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season – $6.79 – 60% Off – $5.09 – 70% Off
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition – $9.99 – 60% Off – $7.49 – 70% Off
- Limbo – $2.49 – 75% Off – $1.49 – 85% Off
- Limbo & Inside Bundle – $8.99 – 70% Off – $5.99 – 80% Off
- The Long Journey Home – $27.99 – 30% Off – $23.99 – 40% Off
- Lords of the Fallen – $4.99 – 75% Off – $2.99 – 85% Off
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition – $7.49 – 75% Off – $4.49 – 85% Off
- Madden NFL 19 – $17.99 – 70% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off
- Madden NFL 19 FIFA 19 Bundle – $47.99 – 40% Off – $43.99 – 45% Off
- Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition – $23.99 – 70% Off – $19.99 – 75% Off
- Metro 2033 Redux – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Metro Redux – $11.99 – 60% Off – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Metro: Last Light Redux – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor – $13.99 – 30% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $34.99 – 30% Off – $29.99 – 40% Off
- Minit – $6.99 – 30% Off – $5.99 – 40% Off
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – $31.49 – 10% Off – $27.99 – 20% Off
- Need for Speed – $6.59 – 67% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – $8.24 – 65% Off – $6.24 – 75% Off
- Need for Speed Payback – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition – $9.89 – 67% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Deluxe Edition – $55.99 – 30% Off – $47.99 – 40% Off
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots – $9.74 – 35% Off – $$8.24 – 45% Off
- No Heroes Here – $3.74 – 75% Off – $2.24 – 85% Off
- Observer – $14.99 – 50% Off – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Old Man’s Journey – $5.99 – 40% Off – $4.99 – 50% Off
- Override: Mech City Brawl – $19.49 – 35% Off – $16.49 – 45% Off
- Override: Mech City Brawl Super Charged Mega Edition – $25.99 – 35% Off – $21.99 – 45% Off
- Overwatch Legendary Edition – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Perception: Remastered – $7.99 – 60% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $44.99 – 25% Off – $40.19 – 33% Off
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $59.99 – 25% Off – $53.59 – 33% Off
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – $74.99 – 25% Off – $66.99 – 33% Off
- Road Rage – $8.99 – 70% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off
- The Sexy Brutale – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Croft Edition – $53.99 – 40% Off – $44.99 – 50% Off
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Digital Deluxe Edition – $41.99 – 40% Off – $34.99 – 50% Off
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – $19.99 – 60% Off – $14.99 – 70% Off
- Silence – $11.99 – 60% Off – $8.99 – 70% Off
- Sniper Elite 4 – $23.99 – 60% Off – $17.99 – 70% Off
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $17.99 – 65% Off – $13.99 – 75% Off
- Soma – $11.99 – 60% Off – $8.99 – 70% Off
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $20.99 – 65% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition – $31.49 – 65% Off – $22.49 – 75% Off
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – $17.99 – 40% Off – $14.99 – 50% Off
- South Park: The Video Game Collection – $39.99 – 50% Off – $31.99 – 60% Off
- Spintires: Mudrunner American Wilds Edition – $27.99 – 30% Off – $23.99 – 40% Off
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $33.99 – 15% Off – $29.99 – 25% Off
- Star Wars Battlefront II – $8.24 – 66% Off – $6.24 – 75% Off
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition – $39.99 – 50% Off – $31.99 – 60% Off
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off
- Steep – $10.49 – 65% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Steep X-Games Gold Edition – $29.99 – 40% Off – $24.99 – 50% Off
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off
- Superhot – $14.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 60% Off
- Tacoma – $9.99 – 50% Off – $6.99 – 65% Off
- Tennis World Tour – $23.99 – 60% Off – $17.99 – 70% Off
- Tennis World Tour: Legends Edition – $29.99 – 60% Off – $22.49 – 70% Off
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $15.99 – 60% Off – $11.99 – 70% Off
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $19.99 – 60% Off – $14.99 – 70% Off
PS4 Add-Ons
- Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass – $19.99 – 60% Off – $14.99 – 70% Off
- Battlefield V – Deluxe Edition Upgrade – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass – $29.99 – 40% Off – $24.99 – 50% Off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles – $22.49 – 25% Off – $19.49 – 35% Off
- Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass – $29.99 – 40% Off – $24.99 – 50% Off
- Destiny 2 – Forsaken – $23.99 – 40% Off – $19.99 – 50% Off
- Destiny 2 – Forsaken Annual Pass – $27.99 – 20% Off – $24.49 – 25% Off
- Destiny 2 – Forsaken + Annual Pass – $48.99 – 30% Off – $41.99 – 40% Off
- Destiny 2 – Forsaken Digital Deluxe Edition – $59.99 – 25% Off – $51.99 – 35% Off
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition – Rise of the Necromancer – $10.49 – 30% Off – $8.99 – 40% Off
- The Elder Scrolls Online – Summerset Collector’s Ed Upgrade – $23.99 – 20% Off – $22.49 – 22% Off
- The Elder Scrolls Online – Summerset Upgrade – $14.99 – 25% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off
- Grand Theft Auto V – Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack – $22.49 – 25% Off – $19.49 – 35% Off
- Grand Theft Auto V – Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card – $94.99 – 5% Off – $84.99 – 15% Off
- Grand Theft Auto V – Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle – $35.99 – 10% Off – $32.39 – 19% Off% Off
- Grand Theft Auto V – Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle – $87.29 – 10% Off – $83.41 – 14% Off
- Grand Theft Auto V – Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle – $53.99 – 10% Off – $52.19 – 13% Off
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Amorous Adventures – $6.99 – 30% Off – $5.99 – 40% Off
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From The Ashes – $6.99 – 30% Off – $5.99 – 40% Off
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past – $3.49 – 30% Off – $2.99 – 40% Off
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Season Pass – $20.99 – 30% Off – $20.09 – 33% Off
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection 1 Pack – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off
- Tennis World Tour – Legends Bonus Pack – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Victor Vran – Fractured Worlds – $5.99 – 50% Off – $4.79 – 60% Off
- Victor Vran – Motorhead: Through the Ages – $5.99 – 50% Off – $4.79 – 60% Off
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass – $12.49 – 50% Off – $9.99 – 60% Off
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone – $4.99 – 50% Off – $3.99 – 60% Off
PlayStation VR
- PS4 Dirt Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle – $14.99 – 70% Off – $9.99 – 80% Off
- PS4 Dirt Rally – PlayStation VR Upgrade DLC Add-on – $3.89 – 70% Off – $2.59 – 80% Off
- End Space – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off
- Loading Human: Chapter 1 – $11.99 – 70% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off
- The Persistence – $20.99 – 30% Off – $17.99 – 40% Off
- PS4 Superhot Mind is Software Bundle – $25.99 – 35% Off – $19.99 – 50% Off
- Superhot VR – $18.74 – 25% Off – $14.99 – 40% Off
PS3 and PlayStation Vita
Vita:
- A Rose in the Twilight – $9.99 – 50% Off – $6.99 – 30% Off
- Collar X Malice – $15.99 – 60% Off – $11.99 – 70% Off
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $1.99 – 70% Off – $7.99 – 80% Off
- Grand Kingdom – $14.99 – 50% Off – $11.99 – 60% Off
- Mind Zero – $7.49 – 70% Off – $4.99 – 80% Off
- Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate – $11.99 – 70% Off – $7.99 – 80% Off
- Yomawari: Midnight Shadows – $15.99 – 20% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana – $31.99 – 20% Off – $27.99 – 30% Off
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $11.99 – 70% Off – $7.99 – 80% Off
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $11.99 – 70% Off – $7.99 – 80% Off
PS3:
- Grand Theft Auto V – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off
- Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator – $5.99 – 70% Off – $3.99 – 80% Off
- Life is Strange Complete Season – $5.99 – 70% Off – $3.99 – 80% Off
If any of these games tickle your fancy, here’s the sale page so you can get shopping. Normally, I’d make recommendations on what to pick up, but there’s too much this time. My condolences to your wallet ahead of time.
Thanks, Reset Era.