PlayStation Store’s PS4 Deal of the Week Is One of 2019’s Best Games

The PlayStation Store has revealed its new PS4 deal of the week, and for this week, it’s offering a meaty discount on one of 2019’s best games. More specifically, for this week, Obsidian and Private Division’s new RPG, The Outer Worlds, is on sale for just $30, which is the cheapest we’ve seen it on the PlayStation Store since it launched last October.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long this deal will be live, so if you’re interested, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later. That said, usually the “Deal of the Week” lasts until about mid-week the following week, so if you don’t have the money yet, you presumably have a few days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later than you expected only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony,” reads an official pitch of the game. “As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions all vying for power, who you decide to become will determine the fate of everyone in Halcyon. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable. Welcome to the future – try not to break it.”

The Outer Worlds is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and will hit Nintendo Switch sometime later this year. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on space-faring RPG, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the 2019 game of the year contender by clicking right here.

“The Outer Worlds is basically everything I want out of a modern role-playing game,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “The writing is clever, the world is interesting, and the mechanics reinforce the fantastical plot of being a long-lost colonist that’s been recently awoken in order to help every other colonist from that doomed mission rediscover their own future. In many ways, however, it can sometimes feel like a blast from the past in much the same way as the protagonist.”