New PlayStation Store Sale Features Big Discounts On Over 450 PS4 Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has been killing it with the sales lately. It seems every week it’s either hosting a new Flash Sale or a deep promotional sale. For this week, it’s back with the latter, offering over 450 discounts on PS4 and PlayStation VR games, plus there’s even a few PS3 and PS Vita discounts thrown in there as well. Unfortunately, if you’re looking for the biggest releases of the past couple years, this sale won’t be great for you. But it’s brimming with smaller games and indie gems, and a good amount of discounts on Season Passes and DLC as well.

Of course, with a sale this big it’s impossible to list all of the games or even the more notable discounts. So, if you want to see what Sony has on offer for a limited time, click right HERE for the full sale. Again, there’s hardly any 2019 releases featured, but there’s a little bit of everything with every genre represented.

At the moment, it’s unclear how long this sale will last, but it started a few days ago and will presumably go through the entire weekend. There’s a chance it will stick around next week as well, but if you have your eye on anything featured in it, it’s probably best to pick it up sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, in other PlayStation news, Sony and Microsoft have announced a new strategic gaming partnership. The new collaboration will see the two team up to enhance customer experiences in their direct-to-consumer solutions and explore new cloud-based solutions for gaming experiences. In other words, the PlayStation and Xbox will still be competing brands, but this new deal marks potentially a new era of collaboration between the two companies that have traditionally been fierce rivals.

“By working together, the companies aim to deliver more enhanced entertainment experiences for their worldwide customers,” reads an official press release from Microsoft. “These efforts will also include building better development platforms for the content creator community.”