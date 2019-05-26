PlayStation Reportedly Dropping New Trailer For Big PS4 Game This Week

According to reputable industry insider Daniel Ahmad, Sony Interactive Entertainment is dropping a new trailer for a game from one of its first-party studios, which means we’re either getting a new trailer for The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, or Ghost of Tsushima. Now, there’s about zero chance it will be a trailer for Ghost of Tsushima. So, is it Death Stranding or The Last of Us Part II? Unfortunately, Ahmad doesn’t divulge any further details, just teases a new trailer from a first-party studio will drop this week.

As you may know, there was a report earlier this year that claimed we would get an update from The Last of Us Part II right before E3. So, if that report is accurate, then this very well could be a new trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel. Further, when you factor in that there’s mounting evidence that the action-adventure game is releasing this year, then there’s even more of a case this mystery trailer will star Ellie. However, it’s probably actually for Death Stranding.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in April, Hideo Kojima teased that we’ll see more of Death Stranding in a month or two. Since then, he’s been regularly teasing a new trailer. Just today he released a new teaser video, once again teasing a new trailer. In other words, at the moment, it looks like we’ll be seeing more of the new Kojima game this week. The question is: will we get any release information? Probably. The only thing working against Death Stranding is that Kojima Productions isn’t a first-party studio. However, many consider Death Stranding a first-party Sony game, so there may not be much too this.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. Even if Ahmad is a reliable source, especially pertaining to Sony, unofficial information is still that, unofficial information. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to find out the validity of this one.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What game do you think this trailer is for? I personally would love to see more of Ghost of Tsushima, but at this point it seems like we won’t be seeing more of Sucker Punch’s new game for awhile.

Thanks, Reset Era.