Last Chance to Get This PS4, Xbox One, and PC Game For Free

Today is the last day to nab a free PS4, PC, and Xbox One game. Last week, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment made LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game free to all PS4, Xbox One, and PC owners. However, this offer is coming to an end. Starting tomorrow, it will return to its normal price of $50. That said, this is a free download. It's not a free trial. This means that as long as you download the game before tomorrow, it's your to keep, even after it returns to its normal price.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2017 via developer TT Games and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. An action-adventure game, it's based on The LEGO Ninjago Movie, which released the same year. It's notably the second spin-off and third game total in The LEGO Movie franchise.

Upon release, the response to the game was rather lukewarm. However, it did find an audience within the LEGO game community.

"Find your inner ninja with the all-new LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game," reads an official blurb about the game. "Play as your favorite ninjas, Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane, Nya and Master Wu to defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army. Master the art of Ninjagility by wall-running, high-jumping, and battling the foes of Ninjago to rank up and upgrade the ninja's combat skills. Only in the LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game will you experience the film across 8 action-packed locations each with its own unique Challenge Dojo. And with the Battle Maps, play against friends and family in competitions for up to four players!"

Coincidentally, this isn't the only free game that will soon no longer be free. Currently, Grand Theft Auto 5 is free on PC -- via the Epic Games Store -- but this will change tomorrow as well.

