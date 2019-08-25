PlayStation Is Giving Popular PS4 Exclusive Away For Free

Sony Interactive Entertainment is currently giving away a free game to PlayStation 4 owners, but not just any PS4 game, one of the best on the PlayStation console. Unfortunately, if you don’t own PlayStation VR, you won’t be able to play it, as the game is the award-winning Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, one of the best VR games to date that is currently sitting at a 90 on Metacritic. Further, it appears Sony is only dishing out the free game to some users, and worse yet, the dishing out seems to be completely random.

That said, if you’re lucky enough to get the game, you’ll be happy to know there’s no strings attached at all. Sony just felt like doing something nice for some PlayStation 4 players. It’s unclear how many copies it’s giving away, but if you’re one of the lucky ones you’ll have an email in your inbox waiting for you with a voucher code. Again, this appears to be acompletely random giveaway. In fact, Sony isn’t even checking to see if said recipients own a PlayStation VR, as many users have reported receiving a code despite not owning the VR system.

As you will know, Sony does this type of stuff pretty frequently. In other words, if you didn’t get lucky this time, there’s a chance your fortunes will turn around in future giveaways.

For those that don’t know: Astro Bot Rescue Mission released last year, and is widely considered one of the best VR games ever, which perhaps explains why it cleaned up so many VR Game of the Year awards last year. The game released last October and costs $20. Below, you can read a little bit more about, courtesy of an official elevator pitch.

“Astro Bot Rescue Mission is a brand new platformer, developed exclusively for use with PS VR. Take control of Astro the captain BOT and go on an epic VR rescue mission to save your fellow Bots who are dispersed all over space.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things PlayStation. Did you get a Astro Bot Rescue Mission code?