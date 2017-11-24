PS4 Pro: The Three Best Games to Play in 4K

With countless 4K TV deals on the market and Sony’s PS4 Pro available for the holiday season, the folks at Sony seem hopeful that players will be taking home this particular duo in abundance over the big sale weekend. If you were one of the lucky folks that survived Black Friday and made it home with this particular holiday bounty, you’ll find that there’s an abundance of things to do with your new toys.

Sony’s blog team decided to make your post-holiday gaming simple by highlighting several of the 225 games available to play on PS4 Pro in 4K, along with the superior streaming capabilities of an HDR and 4K setup. But, for the sake of simplicity, we’re highlighting the three top titles from the list (with a few of our own picks from the list at the end).

#1 – Horizon Zero Dawn

The word of Horizon Zero Dawn is designed with such vivid detail that the game design alone is enough to warrant playing it in 4K, but the latest expansion to the game — titled The Frozen Wilds — is packed with new mechanical beasts to fight and open maps to explore. Sony’s blogs says that the game’s HDR implementation helps create worlds where “sunsets radiate rich reds and oranges, while staring at the sun is almost blindingly bright.”

#2 – Titanfall 2

Titanfall’s sequel hit it out of the park with gamers, and the action-packed game “gets a significant boost” on PS4 Pro according to Sony, which includes offerings of “a more consistent frame rate and higher resolutions.”

#3 – The Witcher 3

This crowd pleaser delivers just the right amount of danger and action in a cinematic landscape that’s worth exploring in 4K. The blog says that a PS4 Pro update to this title includes 4K support and a slight performance boost that adds “a new layer of visual luster” to the game.

If you’re looking for something even more intense than that, get your mind ready for Hellblade: Sanua’s Sacrifice, or ditch the darkness for a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Battlefront II‘s story campaign. The blog also goes on to highlight titles from Netflix and Hulu, including Jessica Jones, Future Man and Stranger Things Season 2 that have been maximized for the 4K viewing experience. For players who just can’t get enough of Playstation content, Sony has you covered over on YouTube, with 4K trailers and videos ready to view.

The Playstation 4 Pro and all of the games mentioned in this article are available now.