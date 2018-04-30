PS4 Pro Monster Hunter World Limited Edition Console Back in Stock at GameStop

Monster Hunter fans rejoice, the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Monster Hunter World Limited Edition System is back in stock exclusively at GameStop.

This may be the last chance to grab this Monster Hunter-themed beauty, so if you want one, stop reading this, and go and make your wallet cry already (listing here).

Priced at $449.99 USD, the special edition console includes the following:

A Limited Edition Monster Hunter: World PS4 Pro console.

A matching DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controller.

A Copy of Monster Hunter World (PS4), including a voucher code redeemable for the following digital content: Dynamic Custom Theme, Origin Armor set, Fair Wind Charm

It’s worth noting the item only ships to the U.S addresses, meaning no Monster Hunter PS4 Pro party outside for Europe, South America, and others.

You can read more about the PS4 Pro and Monster Hunter World below, courtesy of the listing for the Limited Edition console:

PS4 Pro

Dynamic 4K Gaming & 4K Entertainment.

PS4 Pro gets you closer to your game. Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super-charged PS4 Pro lead the way.

Game Worlds Come Alive:

Spectacular graphics – Explore vivid game worlds with rich visuals heightened by PS4 Pro. 2

Enhanced gameplay – Support for faster frame rates delivers super-sharp action for select PS4 games. 2

One unified gaming community – Compatible with every PS4 game. Play online with other PS4 players with PlayStation® Plus. 3

Extraordinary entertainment

Monster Hunter: World

Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales.

As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.

