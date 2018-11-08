The PS4 Pro Is Now Quieter, New Model Now Available In Stores

The latest tweak to the PlayStation 4 Pro makes the powerhouse console almost as quiet as Sony was about sneaking the new model into stores. The latest model, the CUH-7200, is now in stores and reportedly is the most quiet machine yet from the Sony team.

As far as other changes go, that’s about it, which would explain why Sony didn’t make a big ‘to-do’ about the most recent change. Other than the power connector alterations with the figure-8 connector seen in the PlayStation 4 Slim and the Xbox One S, and the changes made to how the system runs audio-wise, the differences really do end there.

For those that were looking to scoop up the new Red Dead Redemption 2 Pro bundle, the upgraded system is confirmed to be the model included with the latest deal.

According to the tech gurus over at Digital Foundry:

“While it may have fallen a little short on some third party and multi-platform games – especially when stacked up against Xbox One X – the basic achievement in delivering decent and occasionally spectacular 4K presentations from a £350 piece of hardware is simply remarkable. Arguably, the existence of the Pro has spurred on the adoption and continued development of reconstruction and temporal-based rendering techniques that have allowed relatively modest hardware to punch above its weight in addressing the next generation of display technology – technologies that will surely persist into development for the next wave of consoles. But PlayStation 5 is still years away, and in the here and now, the CUH-7200 series is the best version of the PlayStation 4 Pro hardware on the market.”

You can see the full breakdown of the new system right here, as well as in the video at the top of the article. For those that have been waiting to see if a PlayStation 4 Pro was worth the jump, now’s a great time to get ready for the leap because Black Friday is also just around the corner for those waiting to dive right into the latest tech.

