Newly Leaked PS4 Game Seemingly Confirms Rumored PS5 Game

A newly leaked PlayStation 4 game not only confirms another game coming to the PS4 console, but seemingly confirms a rumored PS5 game. More specifically, in addition Mafia II Definitive Edition, Mafia III Definitive Edition has been rated for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. What does this mean? Well, that 2K is bringing both of the previous two Mafia games — in the form of definitive editions — to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For the former, this will be the first time the game has been on PS4 or Xbox One. Meanwhile, the latter launched on the consoles, however, it’s never been packaged all together with its DLC.

Mafia II being remastered and Mafia III being re-released isn’t that exciting, however, the implications are. While there’s some incentive to bring Mafia II to modern consoles, there’s no reason to release a definitive edition of Mafia III on the same consoles it released on four years ago. It’s a very odd decision by 2K, until you factor in the context. In this case, the context is rumors pointing towards Mafia IV being in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Since 2018, we’ve been hearing about Mafia 4 from reputable sources. Meanwhile, just last year the game “leaked” again. Now, the fact that the aforementioned games are being re-released together — out of nowhere — seemingly confirms these rumors. But wait, it gets more interesting.

2K revealed back in February that the developer of Mafia III — Hangar 13 — will reveal its new game in the coming months. Now, this planned reveal could be disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, if it’s not, there’s a good chance we’ll be hearing about Mafia 4 quite soon, which is likely going to be a cross-gen game that hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Of course, for now, not only should all this dot connecting and speculation be taken with a grain of salt, but so should the rating leaks. Right now nothing here is official or worth taking to the bank.

