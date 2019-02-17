PS4’s ‘Spider-Man’ And ‘Detroit: Become Human’ Get Big Permanent Price Drops

This week Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped the price of two of its three big 2018 PS4 exclusives: Detroit: Become Human and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

As you may know, the former had already seen a price-cut previously, which means it’s now just $20. That’s right, not even a year since its release, and you can grab one of the best adventure games of this generation for $19.99 USD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Set in Detroit City during the year 2036, the city has been revitalized by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life,” reads an official description of the game. “But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control. Step into the roles of the story’s pivotal three playable characters, each with unique perspectives as they face their new way of life.

“In this ambitiously bending and thrilling narrative, every choice and action will not only determine the character’s fate, but that of the entire city and possibly beyond.”

Meanwhile, this is Marvel’s Spider-Man’s first price-drop, which means it’s now $40, like God of War has been for a little bit. Like Detroit: Become Human for $20, Marvel’s Spider-Man for $40 is a steal when you consider it’s one of the best games of 2018, and just released back in September.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” wrote Matthew Hayes in our official review of the game. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

If you haven’t already, you should play both of these, especially before the rest of the big PS4 exclusives — Days Gone, Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, Dreams, and Ghost of Tsushima — start hitting and occupying all your free time.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How long until God of War and Spider-Man join Detroit in the $20 club?