PS4 Offering ‘Spyro’ Dynamic Theme For Free

If you’re in need of a new PlayStation 4 theme, Activision and Spyro the Dragon have you covered.

Today, Activision made a new Spyro Reignited Trilogy dynamic PS4 theme available for free via the PlayStation Store. Featuring the game’s box art (but expanded), a dynamic moving background, custom icons, custom sounds, and some nostalgic-heavy Spyro music playing in the background, the theme is a must own for any fan of the snarky, sheep-hating purple dragon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Fiery Return Theme is free on US PSN //t.co/2k24C1nzSA pic.twitter.com/DlWJoLqdL2 — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 25, 2019

If the above image is enticing to you, you can find the download for the theme, here. And if you want to see the theme live before you bother signing into your account and hitting that “download” button, here you go:

Personally, I’m not even the target audience of this theme — don’t get me wrong, I like Spyro, but not as much as many people I know — and I’ve already downloaded the theme for the nostalgic feels alone. It’s not a great long-term theme, but it’s good to have, especially as you play through Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is available on PS4 and Xbox One, starting at $39.99 USD. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or PC port, however, the former has leaked numerous times, and when you consider that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy eventually made its way to the system, it seems likely Spyro will too.

Anyway, if you’re unfamiliar with Spryo Reignited Trilogy, but this theme has peaked your curiosity, then you can read an official overview of the remake package, below:

“The original roast master is back! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there’s a realm that needs saving, there’s only one dragon to call.”