5 Games Releasing This Week To Check Out

Ahh, you smell that? That’s the smell of the fall rush of video games. And because it’s September, there’s also a sports game smell in the air. For the week of September 9 – September 16, the video game gods are blessing us with numerous releases: from AAA action games, to new entries in popular sports sims, to even some indie gems.

In other words, there’s a little bit of everything for everybody, and unfortunately not enough time in the week to see it all.

That said, here are five games releasing this week that are worth checking out if you’re looking for something to play, and of course, have a little bit of expendable cash.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Perhaps the marquee release of the week is Square Enix’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third game in the current Tomb Raider reboot, and the 12 entry in the iconic series overall. Boasting a new darker tone, Tomb Raider looks more intense and action-packed than ever, and is surely poised to be one of the bigger releases this month.

About:

“Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”

Platforms/Price/Release Date:

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC/$59.99 USD/September 14

NBA 2K19

The NBA 2K19 series is back, and this time it features a Lakers’ LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo on the cover, and an even more stacked Golden State Warriors. Following an up-and-down last few releases, NBA 2K19 looks set to one of the best experiences in the series yet. If you’ve a veteran of the series, you probably already have this bad boy pre-ordered, but if you’ve never dabbled in the 2K series, but would like to, now is a great time.

About:

“NBA 2K19 celebrates 20 years of redefining what sports gaming can be, from best in class graphics & gameplay to groundbreaking game modes and an immersive open-world ‘Neighborhood.’ NBA 2K19 continues to push limits as it brings gaming one step closer to real-life basketball excitement and culture.”

Platforms/Price/Release Date:

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC/ $59.99 USD/ September 11

Boundless

Four years in the making, Wonderstruck’s ambitious voxel MMO sandbox game, Boundless, is finally here and looks partly ready to fulfill the Minecraft-sized hole in all of our hearts. If you’re looking for a game with a great community and to lose hours upon hours upon hours in, then Boundless is worth a peep.

About:

“In a Boundless universe of connected worlds, every player’s choices will have an impact. Explorer? Builder? Hunter? Trader? Crafter?

“Make your own path. Open portals to travel seamlessly between diverse planets as you expand your adventure across the universe. Watch the sun rise on a volcanic world before joining friends to prospect for precious resources on a desert planet.

Starting with your first humble campfire, will you live a nomadic life in the wild, or found a new settlement with your allies from which to grow your empire? Rally citizens to expand your city, competing to become the capital of your world and claiming the title of Viceroy.

“Will you build a citadel, drive the economy, or craft masterpieces of technology? Join the hunt for exotic creatures, develop your homestead, or seek new horizons?”

Platforms/Price/Release Date

PlayStation 4 and PC/$39.99 USD/September 11

Black Clover: Quartet Knights

What would be a release week without some anime? A lot of animes have gotten video game love lately, and now it’s finally time for Black Clover to get some. A relatively new manga and anime, Black Clover may not have as big of a following in the west as others, but it’s quickly growing, and if you consider yourself a fan of the series, then this is definitely worth checking out.

About:

“Humanity once came close to being decimated by demons. It was just one mage who saved humankind, known thereafter as the Wizard King and regarded as a legend. For generations, the Wizard King has protected the people of this magical world. Based on the hit manga and anime series, prepare for a new legend to enter the fray in Black Clover: Quartet Knights!”

Platforms/Price/Release Date:

PlayStation 4 and PC/$59.99 USD/ September 14

NHL 19

I told you that was the smell of sports games! That’s right, a few days after NBA 2K19 hits, it will be hockey time with the release of NHL 19. Less popular and sometimes more criticized than EA’s other sports series, NHL 19 looks poised to take the series in a slightly different direction, with a big emphasis on its “World of CHEL” feature.

About:

“In NHL 19, play on outdoor rinks and journey from the ponds to the pros in new and returning game modes. Compete with and against 200 of the greatest hockey legends to ever hit the ice, including Wayne Gretzky. Powered by cutting-edge new gameplay technology, experience explosive-edge skating that delivers more acceleration, speed and responsiveness.”

Platforms/Price/Release Date:

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One/$59.99 USD/September 14