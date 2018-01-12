Sony Reveals PS4 Taipei Game Show Showcase: Detroit Become Human, Shadow of Colossus, and More

2018 is going to be a big year for Sony, they’ve got a fantastic line-up of impressive games for fans to enjoy on the PlayStation 4. To get amped for the coming year, the team has revealed what titles they will be showcasing at this year’s Taipei Game Show – and there are plenty of big ones to look forward to!

Detroit: Become Human

Gran Turismo Sport

Shadow of the Colossus

Bravo Team

The Inpatient

Monster Hunter World

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Secret of Mana

Far Cry 5

Moss

Dynasty Warriors 9

Attack on Titan 2

Code Vein

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Super Robot Wars X

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Metal Gear Survive

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner M∀RS

Hokuto Ga Gotoku

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal

Earth Defense Force 5

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

Reborn: A Samurai Awakens

DOOM VFR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

NBA 2K18

As far as the show specifically, they’ve also announced exactly when each event will be taking place. If you can’t make it there in person, you can still catch the show live on YouTube and Twitch. As far as the event itself, it begins on January 26th and will close on the 29th:

January 26th:

10:00 – 10:30 – Opening Ceremony

11:00 – 12:00 – New Year’s PS4 First Plays First Stage

14:00 – 15:00 – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

16:00 – 17:30- New Year’s PS4 First Plays Second Stage

January 27th:

10:00 – 11:00 – Gran Turismo Sport Taiwan Cup Semi-Final

12:30 – 13:30 – Gran Turismo Sport Special Stage

15:00 – 15:45 – Detroit Become Human

16:30 – 17:30 – Comedy! Fun! Family PlayStation VR Games

January 28th:

11:30 – 12:30 – Monster Hunter World

14:30 – 15:30 – Dynasty Warriors 9

16:30 – 17:30 – A fun shooter game you can’t miss!

January 29th

12:00 – 14:00 – NBA 2K18 Asian Championship

16:30 – 17:30 – Let’s go hunt together and play an action game in the new year!

Checkpoint activities, an expansive game demo area, PlayStation Plus membership area, and exclusive sales will also all be a part of the experience. If you can’t make the livestream but are interested in any of the above titles, we’ll be covering it live this year so stay tuned to find out all of the latest and greatest coming to PlayStation 4 this year!