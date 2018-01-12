Sony Reveals PS4 Taipei Game Show Showcase: Detroit Become Human, Shadow of Colossus, and More

2018 is going to be a big year for Sony, they’ve got a fantastic line-up of impressive games for fans to enjoy on the PlayStation 4. To get amped for the coming year, the team has revealed what titles they will be showcasing at this year’s Taipei Game Show – and there are plenty of big ones to look forward to!
- Detroit: Become Human
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Bravo Team
- The Inpatient
- Monster Hunter World
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
- Secret of Mana
- Far Cry 5
- Moss
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- Attack on Titan 2
- Code Vein
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Super Robot Wars X
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Metal Gear Survive
- Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner M∀RS
- Hokuto Ga Gotoku
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal
- Earth Defense Force 5
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
- Reborn: A Samurai Awakens
- DOOM VFR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- NBA 2K18
Videos by ComicBook.com
As far as the show specifically, they’ve also announced exactly when each event will be taking place. If you can’t make it there in person, you can still catch the show live on YouTube and Twitch. As far as the event itself, it begins on January 26th and will close on the 29th:
January 26th:
- 10:00 – 10:30 – Opening Ceremony
- 11:00 – 12:00 – New Year’s PS4 First Plays First Stage
- 14:00 – 15:00 – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
- 16:00 – 17:30- New Year’s PS4 First Plays Second Stage
January 27th:
- 10:00 – 11:00 – Gran Turismo Sport Taiwan Cup Semi-Final
- 12:30 – 13:30 – Gran Turismo Sport Special Stage
- 15:00 – 15:45 – Detroit Become Human
- 16:30 – 17:30 – Comedy! Fun! Family PlayStation VR Games
January 28th:
- 11:30 – 12:30 – Monster Hunter World
- 14:30 – 15:30 – Dynasty Warriors 9
- 16:30 – 17:30 – A fun shooter game you can’t miss!
January 29th
- 12:00 – 14:00 – NBA 2K18 Asian Championship
- 16:30 – 17:30 – Let’s go hunt together and play an action game in the new year!
Checkpoint activities, an expansive game demo area, PlayStation Plus membership area, and exclusive sales will also all be a part of the experience. If you can’t make the livestream but are interested in any of the above titles, we’ll be covering it live this year so stay tuned to find out all of the latest and greatest coming to PlayStation 4 this year!