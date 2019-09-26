New PS4 and Xbox One Game Is Being Removed From Digital Sale

Another PS4 game is leaving the PlayStation Store very soon. However, there’s a few more days to purchase the game before it goes night-night forever. More specifically, today developer Frogwares — the team mostly recently behind The Sinking City — announced that its partnership with Focus Home Interactive is ending, and as a result of this, some of its games are being removed from digital storefronts. In fact, multiple of its PS3 and Xbox 360 games have already been delisted, and come a few days, a PS4 title will leave the PlayStation Store for the foreseeable future. This game is Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments, a 2014 detective game that was received relatively warmly, currently sitting at a decent 77 on Metacritic. That said, the game is not only leaving the PlayStation Store on September 29, but the Microsoft Store and Steam. In other words, it will no longer be available, digitally, on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

In an official announcement, Frogwares suggests the game could come back to storefronts sometime farther down the road, but for now, it’s unclear if that will happen. As for the developer’s recent 2019 game, The Sinking City, it’s fine, because Focus Home Interactive wasn’t its publisher, Bigben Interactive was.

Attention: an important message from our studio. pic.twitter.com/HqMA8Du8iE — Frogwares (@Frogwares) September 26, 2019

As you may know, there’s been a few games disappearing from digital storefronts recently. Not that long ago Dirt Rally vacated from all digital storefronts, and before that, in August, a popular PS4 exclusive series was removed from sale, permanently.

Of course, Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishments isn’t the most notable game, and it’s five years old at this point, but you hate to see a game removed from sale, if not purely from a preservation perspective.

That all said, there’s still a couple more days to nab the game. Unfortunately though, it isn’t on sale, meaning it will cost you $30, which is a hefty price point for a 2014 game. Still, it may be your last chance to ever buy it.

