Best-Selling 2018 PS4 and Xbox One Game Made Free-to-Play for Limited Time

Bethesda has announced that it’s making one of 2018’s best-selling games, Fallout 76, free-to-play for a limited time on all platforms, which means PS4, Xbox One, and PC players will be able to try the game for free, no strings attached. More specifically, PC and console players will be able to play the latest Fallout game for free until December 16. And to make the deal even sweeter, Bethesda is adding Double XP to all games modes, which will help new players level up quick and get to some of the game’s better content.

As always, it’s important to remember this is nothing more than a free trial. It’s not a free download. So, if you download the game on the house during this period, you won’t be able to play it after December 16 unless you buy it in full. Luckily though, the game is probably on sale at a plethora of retailers for the holidays.

“Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Work together, or not, to survive. Under the threat of nuclear annihilation, you’ll experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe. Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, scavenge and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.”

