PS5 and Xbox Series X Best Buy Restock Draws Massive Lines

Best Buy is doing a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S restock today and the lines outside of the stores are massive. The company announced its plans for this today and that sent social media into a frenzy. A lot of gamers out there have been trying to secure this console for almost a solid year. When these restock opportunities come up, you just have to wonder if today will finally be the day you emerge victoriously. Retailers have been trying to meet this demand however they can, whether that means doing lottery systems or just releasing them normally. One problem with any approach is that there will undoubtedly be someone upset because of something largely out of their control. It’s a weird situation all around. But, for one morning, hope springs eternal again as people crowd around Best Buy stores and post hysterical memes about this entire process. Check some of them out below:

Here’s how Best Buy says their process will work for the restock, “Blue Shirts at participating stores will begin handing out tickets at 7:30 a.m. local time that morning,” they wrote on their website. “They will ask you which console you wish to buy, and hand out one ticket per purchasing customer in line. If you receive a ticket, you will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase the console for which you have received a ticket. While in the store, you will also be able to buy games or gaming accessories in addition to your console.”

