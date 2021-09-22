Best Buy Reveals Store Locations List for In-Store PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock

Best Buy has revealed the full list of participating stores ahead of tomorrow’s nationwide on-site PS5 and Xbox Series X restock. As leaked earlier this week, the retailer is hosting its first on-site PS5 and Xbox Series X restock. The restock will allow PlayStation fans, Xbox fans, and scalpers alike to line up at participating stores in order to secure a ticket that guarantees you a console once the store opens.

“Blue Shirts at participating stores will begin handing out tickets at 7:30 a.m. local time that morning,” says Best Buy of the restock. “They will ask you which console you wish to buy, and hand out one ticket per purchasing customer in line. If you receive a ticket, you will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase the console for which you have received a ticket. While in the store, you will also be able to buy games or gaming accessories in addition to your console.”

According to Best Buy, tickets will be available for both versions of the PS5, which is to say the $400 all-digital version and the $500 standard version, plus the Xbox Series X as well. And of course, consoles will be limited to one per purchasing customer.

Unfortunately, Best Buy doesn’t divulge how much stock of each console each store will be carrying. You’d assume the restock is substantial if Best Buy is dragging customers to their stores, but for now, this remains to be seen. As for how big the lines will be, who knows. When Best Buy did this, but with GPU restocks, customers camped out the night before. Safe to assume this will happen again considering how hard the Xbox Series X and PS5 remain to buy.

