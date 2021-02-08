PS5 to Officially Launch in China in Q2

✖

It would appear that the PlayStation 5 will officially launch in mainland China later this year. A new video from Sony's Chinese division indicates that the popular next-gen console will go on sale during Q2 2021, which basically means it'll be available somewhere between March and June. While the official launch isn't scheduled until then, consumers have been able to import the PS5 from elsewhere prior to this.

As noted by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, the mainland China version of the PS5 will almost certainly have some kind of region lock when it launches. As with the Nintendo Switch launch in the country, there are very specific approval processes that must be gone through in order to launch hardware and software in China. It is likely that software approvals are currently in motion given the impending launch of the hardware.

Sony China has confirmed that it plans to officially launch the PlayStation 5 in Mainland China during Q2 2021. Tatsuo Eguchi, the president of SIE Shanghai and Soeda Takehito, the vice chairman, confirmed the new today in a special Chinese New Year greetings video. pic.twitter.com/nhFzbZQTGx — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 8, 2021

As noted above, the PlayStation 5 appears to be expected to launch in mainland China in Q2 2021. The PlayStation 5 is otherwise now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

