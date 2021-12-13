PlayStation has revealed that several new PlayStation 5 controller colors are set to join Cosmic Red and Midnight Black starting in January 2022. More specifically, PlayStation will begin offering PS5 DualSense wireless controllers in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. This is in addition to the official PS5 console covers announced today.

Other than the new color schema, these controllers are in every other way identical to the PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controllers that have previously been released. Beyond the color, there are no additional bells and whistles attached. You can check out what the new Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers look like for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1470381461836546056

Thanks to the newly announced PS5 console covers and PS5 DualSense wireless controller colors, this all means that folks will be able to match the color of the PS5 console itself to that of the PS5 DualSense wireless controller. If you want a Galactic Purple PlayStation 5 and Galactic Purple PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, that’s something that you can make happen in 2022 for roughly $150 after tax.

As noted above, the Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple PS5 DualSense wireless controllers are set to first release on January 14th. Based on the description of the items, Galactic Purple will be exclusive to PlayStation’s official store until February 11th while the others will be available at participating retailers. Regardless, each of them costs $74.99. As for the PlayStation 5 itself, the digital version and one with a disc drive are both available wherever such things are sold for $399 and $499 respectively, assuming you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think about the newly revealed PlayStation 5 controller colors? Are you interested in grabbing Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, or Galactic Purple for yourself?