PlayStation Announces Official PS5 Console Covers

It’s finally happened: PlayStation has officially announced that it will sell colored PlayStation 5 console covers or faceplates. More specifically, it was revealed this morning that PlayStation will sell PS5 console covers in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. There have been third-party designs in the past for swappable covers, but this marks the first official PS5 console covers beyond the stock white.

According to PlayStation, swapping in the new PS5 console covers is a relatively simple process. All PS5 owners need to do is simply remove the original white covers that come with the PS5 and “click your new ones into place.” You can check out what all of the new PS5 console covers look like for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A galaxy-inspired palette comes to PS5 🌌



Introducing new PS5 console covers, available starting January 2022 in select regions. Full details: https://t.co/3rFWN4gJMu pic.twitter.com/VJrlbQnMAN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 13, 2021

According to the announcement from PlayStation, available for the PS5 console covers will vary. Participating retailers will start having the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers starting this coming January in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers are expected in the above regions in the first half of 2022, though no definitive window beyond that has been announced. Additional territories are also expected to be added to the above throughout 2022.

As noted above, the new PS5 console covers are set to be first available from PlayStation directly on January 21st for $54.99 each. The Midnight Black- and Cosmic Red-colored PS5 console covers will be available “elsewhere” on February 18th. Other PS5 console covers are set to release later in 2022. As for the PlayStation 5 itself, the digital version and one with a disc drive are both available wherever such things are sold for $399 and $499 respectively, assuming you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think about the newly revealed PlayStation 5 console covers? Are you looking forward to grabbing any of them for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!