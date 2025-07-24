Sony Reportedly Releasing New PS5 Controller With a Huge Upgrade

Sony is reportedly releasing a new PS5 controller — a new DualSense — that will come with a much-needed and huge upgrade. With the PS5 generation, Sony broke away from its long-standing DualShock tradition in favor of releasing a brand new controller, the DualSense. And there are some major differences between the DualSense and previous DualShock controllers, but plenty of similarities as well, including the same shortcomings. One example of the latter is battery life. The battery life on PS4 controller was not very good, and it is even worse on the PS5 controller, likely because of its increased sophistication. A new report claims Sony is going to try and alleviate this with a new PS5 controller releasing in 2026.

The new report comes the way of PlayStation insider, leaker, and YouTuber Detective Seeds, a source who does not possess a bulletproof track record, but who has proven to have sources with more than one accurate report in the past. This is especially the case when it comes to PlayStation. That said, “a new Playstation controller with significantly longer battery life” is said to be coming next year. How much more battery life is “significantly longer battery life” is up for interpretation, but it sounds like it will be an appreciable and noticeably difference.

Unfortunately, not only is there no word of a more specific release window, let alone an exact release date, but there are no further details. The lack of further details suggest this is the only improvement, and that this isn’t a brand new variation, but a new model that will replace the current standard PS5 DualSense. This is just speculation though as the report does not provide this clarity.

Of course, take this new report with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but even if it is accurate it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. Meanwhile, Sony has not been drawn out for comment, and we do not suspect that will change. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

