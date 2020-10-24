PlayStation Leak Reportedly Reveals Pricey PS5 Upgrade

✖

A new PlayStation leak has reportedly revealed a pricey PS5 upgrade. In just a few weeks, the PS5 will release, priced at $500 or $400, depending on what version your purchase. That said, this is just the start of costs. Add some PS5 games, accessories, a year of PlayStation Plus, and all of sudden $400 and $500 is more like $600, $700 or $800. And that doesn't include any future-proofing. If you want an extra SSD, be prepared to possibly add another $115 to all of this.

Over on Twitter, Marlon Gaming Nation reveals a photo that reportedly reveals that Walmart is charging $115 for a -- presumably third-party -- PS5 SSD. Now, $115 for a 1TB SSD would be an absolute steal, but it's for a 500 GB SSD, which means you will be paying roughly $200 if you want that 1TB upgrade.

For many PlayStation gamers, none of this is very relevant. However, for PlayStation gamers that buy a lot of games and that don't like to delete said games, and thus need the extra storage, well this confirms they will need to pay a pretty penny for this luxury.

PS5 SSD price spotted at Walmart it begins.Thanks EJ #PlayHasNoLimits pic.twitter.com/diC5wC3iek — Marlon Gaming Nation (@GamesAndWario) October 22, 2020

With file sizes for games seemingly getting bigger and bigger, more and more players will likely need to think about external storage. However, while $200 for 1TB is a fair price, it's a price that's likely going to scare many away.

That said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, this leak has not been verified. Meanwhile, neither PlayStation nor Walmart have offered up any type of comment. However, if either do, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation 5 -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: