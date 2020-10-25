PS5 Face Plates Are Now Available to Pre-Order

✖

Want a black, red, blue, camo, or chrome PS5? Well, you can now have that, courtesy of Plate Station. At launch, Sony will only have one version of the PS5: the standard white and black console. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of an all-black PS5 or any colors. Further, while Sony has demonstrated that the face plates of the PS5 come off very easily, it hasn't announced any plans to release limited edition face plates, though it's safe to assume this will happen eventually.

While Sony has been slow in this regard, third-parties are already moving in with their own productions, including Plate Station, which is now taking pre-orders for its custom PS5 plates that come in matte black, jungle camo, chromatic, indigo blue, and cherry red.

According to Plate Station, the goal is to have each face plate purchased before the release of the PS5 ship out within two weeks of the console releasing on November 12. However, before your jungle camo or cherry red face plate arrives at your front door, you will need to fork over $40.

As the business notes, this is an unofficial product and it's not affiliated with Sony, PlayStation, or the PS5, which means none of the face plates will feature the PlayStation logo. However, it guarantees every face plate will fit, and if it doesn't, you'll be refunded.

As for the plates themselves, they are said to be made from a hard ABS plastic that is heat resistant and in-line with the "premium industry standard." Meanwhile, Plate Station insists the face plates are identical to the official PS5 face plates when it comes to shape, size and thickness.

The PS5 is set to release on November 10, priced at $400 or $500, depending on what version of the console you cop. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the console, click here or check out the relevant links below: