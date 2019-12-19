PS5 Console Exclusive Godfall Reveals How the DualShock 5 Makes it Better

Earlier this month at The Game Awards, Counterplay Games and Gearbox revealed a new “looter-slasher” dubbed Godfall, which is coming to PC and PS5 as a console exclusive and as a launch game. Since its reveal, Counterplay has been making the rounds to talk about the game further. During this, the CEO of company revealed that not only is PlayStation 5‘s impressive tech making the game better, but the DualShock 5 (the PS5’s controller) is as well.

For those that don’t know: Godfall is a looter meets action-RPG. So, in short, you mash and smash enemies to get their loot. As you would expect, the game puts a lot of emphasis on its combat, which is really taking advantage of the PS5 and its controller.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The exceptionally powerful SSD on the PlayStation 5 offers a new level of detail for each individual object as well as seamless loading of our expansiveness world,” said the aforementioned CEO, Keith Lee, while talking to PlayStation Lifestyle. “Our combat is kinesthetic in nature, so the new controller’s ‘adaptive triggers’ and haptic feedback will make moment-to-moment combat feel exhilarating and visceral.”

According to Lee, the haptic feedback that replaces the rumble in the PS4 controller makes a surprising difference in combat. For those that don’t know, haptic feedback is more accurate than the rumble of the PS4’s motors, and as a result you can feel the difference between surfaces, resistances, and more. For example, for Godfall, the feel of pulling a bow back feels way more realistic than what could be achieved on a PS4 controller.

Godfall is poised to release sometime holiday 2020 on the PS5 and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Gearbox:

“Godfall is a brand new, next-gen looter-slasher, set in a bright fantasy universe filled with heroic knights and arcane magic. Godfall is a fantasy action RPG that utilizes high-impact third-person melee combat to engage players as they hunt for loot, don legendary armor sets, and defeat vicious enemies. As players face challenging missions in the world of Godfall, enemies and bosses will reward fans with head-turning loot as they are vanquished. Godfall can be played entirely in solo, duo or three-player coop, providing fun for all.”