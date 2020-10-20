The PlayStation 5's Fan Will Be Optimized With Online Updates

✖

In case you somehow missed it, there's a rather beefy internal fan within the PlayStation 5 that functions as part of the whole cooling process for the next-gen console. The recent PS5 teardown video released by Sony Interactive Entertainment shows it off particularly well. And while the physical fan might remain the same as time goes on, Sony has indicated that it intends to update how it is optimized based on data collected from the behavior of the Accelerated Processing Unit (APU).

"Various games will be released in the future, and data on the APU's behavior in each game will be collected," Yasuhiro Ootori, VP, Mechanical Design Dept., Hardware Design Division, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a recent interview with 4Gamer.net as translated by Eurogamer. "We have a plan to optimize the fan control based on this data."

Ootori is, of course, the same person that was featured in the PlayStation 5 teardown video mentioned above, and if anyone would know about Sony's plans for updating the next-gen console's internal fan, it'd be him. As with any translated interview, there's always the possibility that this isn't in the right context, but given the number of different translations that seem to agree on the finer points, you can probably expect to see updates applied to the fan after the console launches next month.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish, now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

