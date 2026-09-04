Maneater Returns to the Blood-Soaked Sea With Surprise Sequel Reveal

Sony’s September State of Play was packed with fan-pleasing updates and announcements, from the reveal of Until Dawn 2‘s release date to a peek at Ghost of Yotei‘s upcoming story expansion. But one of the broadcast’s biggest surprises was news that 2020’s cult-favorite hungry-shark simulator/action-RPG Maneater is getting a sequel. That’s right, Maneater 2 has surfaced, promising a bigger, better, bloodier return to the people-eating carnage that made the original such an over-the-top blast.

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With six years having passed since the first game allowed players to feast on unsuspecting swimmers as a vengeance-fueled apex predator, fans had probably given up on a sequel. But the human buffet will indeed reopen when publisher Tripwire Interactive invites gamers back into the water sometime in 2027. While Tripwire fully developed the first game, they’ll be crafting the sequel alongside Boston-based Demiurge Studios, best known for mobile titles such as Marvel Puzzle Quest

Thanks to its unique premise, the original Maneater was a surprise success, and remains a cult-favorite six years after its release. It was a bit rough around the edges, earning a 70 aggregate review score on Metacritic, but fans generally, er, ate it up. It followed a familiar action-RPG formula, encouraging players to explore an open-world, upgrade their character, uncover secrets, and combat plenty of baddies, including bosses. But it also significantly strayed from the genre template by having players do all these things as a bull shark seeking revenge on a hunter who’d killed its mother.

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This subversion turned the typical action-RPG on its head, resulting in a surprisingly fun romp that didn’t just put players behind an unexpected, blood-craving antihero, but one that was – somewhat – justified in snacking on people, chomping on boats, and generally making Jaws look like a playful puppy dog. Of course, all its gore was framed in a fun, satirical way, with human targets typically being the most unsavory sorts, and much of the carnage filtered through a fake reality TV series hosted by the campy, colorful Trip Westhaven, hilariously voiced by Chris Parnell.

Maneater 2 is aiming to double-down on its predecessor’s best elements, retaining and refining what worked the first time, while building on its solid foundation with plenty of fresh features. For starters, Tripwire’s promising a prettier, more polished presentation, leveraging modern tech for higher fidelity visuals and slick effects, like sunlight realistically diffusing through water. Parnell, who narrates the reveal trailer, is also returning as the snarky television personality.

The sequel’s also packing more graphical detail and story elements into its open-world setting, unleashing players into a fancy theme park resort dubbed Neptune’s Kingdom. The opulent, five-star vacation destination should also serve as the perfect stage to host the most unlikable, obnoxious patrons. Maneater 2‘s announcement teases this, showing the shark plowing through a posh poolside bar, opening its mouth wide for a tourist shooting out of a waterslide exit, and flinging an exploding barrel at a boat full of armed park security.

Maneater 2‘s narrative and gameplay will also lean more heavily into the genetic modifications the first game and its Truth Quest DLC explored. It seems Neptune’s Kingdom isn’t just a fancy resort, but a sinister scientific research corporation that’s getting up to some Jurassic Park-like shenanigans. The trailer also hints at this element, showing the toothy protagonist transform into some sort of crazy-powerful mutation before facing off against an equally massive – and menacing – crab-like creature.

Maneater 2 will sink its multiple rows of teeth into PlayStation and Xbox platforms, as well as the Switch 2. It’ll also be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Beyond the loose “2027” release date, it’s hard to say when the game will land, but we’re already looking forward to getting back to the beach.