PlayStation Store Discounts Over 250 PS5 Games to Lowest Price Ever

The PlayStation Store has a substantial sale right now, which features the lowest price ever discounts for over 250 PS5 games, including many 2026 releases. That said, the PS Store sale that facilitates these PS5 discounts is only available for a limited time or, more specifically, until July 15. And typically, the PlayStation Store doesn’t have many great sales in July or August. This is often the case; in fact, there probably won’t be many noteworthy PlayStation Store sales until the holiday season at this point.

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For those that do not know, the lowest price ever moniker means the PS5 game has never been cheaper on the PS Store or any other retailer, including the likes of Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. Consquently, it is also often the first-ever discounts for various 2026 games.

Most Noteworthy PS5 Games in the Sale

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With a PS5 price increase coming on September 1 and a PlayStation Plus price increase potentially imminent, PlayStation fans have got to save money where they can. That said, if the deals above are too rich for your budget, a new and free PS5 exclusive game recently became available for all PS5 users.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the PlayStation conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.