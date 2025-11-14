PS5 Getting Discounted After Recent Price Increases

The PlayStation 5’s recent price increases are being relaxed, reducing the cost to consumers. Sony has been upping the price of its PS5 console in recent months, making it less accessible to many gamers. In August 2025, the PlayStation 5 Pro’s price surged to nearly $800, which is unaffordable for many consumers. Fortunately, it appears that Sony is finally reversing this trend by reducing the console’s cost. While this is undoubtedly good news, it also appears to be limited to Black Friday, so the reduced price is likely temporary.

On November 13, 2025, prominent leaker Billbil_kun revealed on X that several PlayStation 5s would see price reductions for Black Friday (November 28) in the United States and Europe. The leak revealed that there would be a $100 discount on the Fortnite PS5 “Flowering Chaos” Bundles. This would reduce the cost of the Fortnite PS5 Standard Bundle to $449.99 and the Fortnite PS5 Digital Bundle to $399.99. Given the significant price cut, there could be pandemonium as gamers try to get their hands on what’s available.

Get $100 Off a New PS5 Bundle on Black Friday 2025

Image courtesy of Sony and Deal Labs

While the leak offered price reductions in the United States, it also included information regarding the European market, where the discount is larger. Instead of $100, the discounted PS5s will be reduced by around €150 (Around $175). While larger, Europeans typically pay more in Value Added Tax than American consumers, so it likely balances out. Regardless, Black Friday is nearing, so if you’ve been on the fence or saving up your money to buy a PS5, the time is fast approaching. The Fortnite PS5 “Blooming Chaos” bundles will probably sell out quickly.

Sony previously discounted its consoles in Europe during Days of Play 2025, offering a minimum discount of €100 (approximately $117) on all PS5 consoles. That included the PS5 Pro, but it’s unclear if the reduced Black Friday prices will include the Pro consoles in the States. Given the company’s history with discounting during Black Friday and at other special events, it’s possible that prices will be cut across the board. It’s also possible that the discounts will be limited to Europe beyond the $100 cut in North America, but as of writing, this is unclear. These are the known discounts for European consumers:

PS5 console – Standard edition (with disc drive): €449 instead of €549 ($522 instead of $638)

PS5 console – digital edition (without disc drive): €300 instead of €499 ($349 instead of $522)

Fortnite Flowering Chaos PS5 Pack – Standard Edition: €449 instead of €549 ($522 instead of $638)

Fortnite Flowering Chaos PS5 Pack – Digital Edition: €349 instead of €499 ($405 instead of $580)

PS5 Pro console: €699 instead of €799 ($812 instead of $928)

There’s no denying that Sony’s recent price increases on its consoles have hit gamers hard. The PS5 has outsold every version of the Xbox combined, so its popularity is clear. Still, the cost is significant, so consumers welcome any reduction in it. Since Sony typically reduces its prices during Black Friday and then brings them back up, it’s never been a better time to buy a PS5. You’ll have to wait until Black Friday, and as always, be cautious when shopping on that chaotic day — it can become dangerous, especially when high-value items are reduced in both cost and quantity.

