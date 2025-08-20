PS5 Price Increase Happening Tomorrow, PS5 Pro Now Nearly $800

PlayStation has confirmed that it is following the rest of the industry in raising prices on PS5 consoles. Video games have been an expensive hobby since their inception given it costs a few hundred dollars to get a console, accessories are pretty pricey, and games themselves can cost as much as $60 – $70. It hasn’t stopped it from being a dominant form of entertainment, but it is one that requires a lot of passion as no one wants to throw that much cash at something that they have little interest or time for. Unfortunately, the hobby is starting to price out even the most passionate fans.

Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed that it would charge $80 for select Nintendo Switch 2 games and a whopping $450 for the Nintendo Switch 2 console itself. These were both a major increase from where Nintendo was at last time. The Switch 1 was $299 at launch and added cheaper alternatives with things like the Switch Lite over time. Games were also $60 or less, with the exception of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which was $70, a more traditional industry price these days. Nintendo also went on to raise prices on the Nintendo Switch 1, despite it being nearly a decade old at this point and being a last-gen console.

Xbox confirmed earlier this summer that it is raising the price on the bulk of its products from accessories and consoles. Xbox confirmed it would be charging $80 for some first-party games this fall, likely Call of Duty, and raising the price of the Series X from $500 to $600 and the Series S from $299.99 to $379. However, Xbox did backtrack on $80 games after notable backlash, so it is purely hardware focused now. Now, PlayStation is following through with its own price increases.

PlayStation Raises Prices on PS5 Consoles

PlayStation has confirmed that it will be raising prices on all three of its PS5 consoles. The base PS5, the digital PS5, and the PS5 Pro have jumped in price by about $50 each, making the PS5 Pro now almost $800 when you factor in tax. As of right now, games will remain their standard price and there’s no indication that something like Ghost of Yotei will end up being $80 when it launches in October. These prices will go in effect tomorrow, so if you want to save $50, go buy a PS5 today. You can see the new prices below.

PlayStation 5 – $549.99

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – $499.99

PlayStation 5 Pro – $749.99

All of this comes after PlayStation stated that it expected tariff impacts to be minor at the start of 2025. Whether or not these game price increases are a result of that or are just due to the nature of rising game development costs is unclear.