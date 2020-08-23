PlayStation Teases Historic PS5 Games Lineup

While the exact date that the PlayStation 5 will launch, and precisely which games will be available at that point, are still unknown, it seems like the folks at Sony Interactive Entertainment are pretty confident in their offerings this time around. In fact, one person has gone so far as to call it "the best line-up that [they've] ever seen in the history of PlayStation."

"Once you get beyond all of the features of the PlayStation 5, which makes it a true next-generation product, It's about the content," Eric Lempel, SVP and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, recently told GamesIndustry.biz during an interview about the console's first live-action commercial. "The content that will be in the launch window and beyond is incredibly exciting. I would say that this is the best line-up that we've ever seen in the history of PlayStation, between our Worldwide Studios groups and our partners from all the different publishers around the world. We've revealed some of that content, and naturally there will be more to come, but the way that the developers can engage with this platform, and create these new experiences with known IP as well as unknown IP, is incredibly exciting."

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, and the company is sticking to that so far, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think? Will the PlayStation 5's lineup truly be the best in the brand's history? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.