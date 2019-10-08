The PlayStation 5 Will Function as a 4K Blu-ray Player

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed the PS5 will release holiday 2020, and also divulged a slew of details about the console, including details about its new controller, how games are installed. We also learned today that the previously leaked devkit is indeed real. But, that’s not all that was revealed about the next-gen PlayStation console. Sony also confirmed that it will feature a 4K Blu-ray player. News of the confirmed feature actually doesn’t come from Sony, but from Wired, who has been given exclusive information on the console twice now.

According to the outlet, Mark Cerny, the lead architect of the next-gen console, will feature an optical drive that physical games and media will be able to played into. Of course, this inclusion isn’t very surprising, but for 4K TV owners — which is an increasing amount of TV owners — this will be very welcomed news.

That said, this may be the last console to feature such technology. Digital gaming is overtaking physical gaming, and this is more true with other entertainment forms. By the time the next generation comes around, physical games won’t just be a small piece of the gaming market, but a slither. In other words, there won’t be any reason to include a Blu-Ray player.

As you may know, Xbox has been offering a 4K blu-ray player since 2016, so in this regard, Sony is simply playing catch-up. In fact, not only did the Xbox One X feature a 4K Blu-ray player, but the more rudimentary Xbox One S.

