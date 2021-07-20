New PS5 Model Accidentally Leaked

✖

A new PS5 model has been accidentally leaked. Unfortunately, for PlayStation fans, it isn't as exciting as it sounds on the surface level. The new model isn't a brand-new console that will give PlayStation fans a third option when shopping for a PS5, but a revision of the pre-existing digital model of the console, the $400 version of the console that comes without a disc drive. Further, the revision doesn't appear to be very notable. In fact, it's not even 100 percent clear what has been changed.

The leak comes the way of the official Sony Japan website, and leaks the new CFI-1100B01 model, which weighs 300 grams less than the current all-digital PS5 model. Obviously, something was changed to facilitate this, but it's unclear what this change is or why it's been made.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself, courtesy of Twitter user Robert Serrano:

CFI-1100B01 is the new Playstation 5 Digital Edition model spotted on official Sony Japan website The revision is unknown but the only visible change is the weight, less than 300gr of CFI-1000B01 original model • https://t.co/CQLyhx076h

• https://t.co/yTUzu9N3b8#PS5 pic.twitter.com/C7lVdwAkTs — Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) July 20, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Sony and PlayStation haven't commented on this leak and the speculation it has created, and we don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons. However, if it does, if either or both do provide an official comment, or anyone involved with the two, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take all of this with a grain of salt. While the leak is genuine, it's difficult to know what should and shouldn't be made of this.

