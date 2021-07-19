PS5 Restock Confirmed This Week for PlayStation Direct

✖

Another major restock of the PlayStation 5 is set to happen this week. Specifically, this latest restock will be held directly by Sony through the company's PlayStation Direct service. And while purchasing opportunities like this are usually open to the public through an open queue, given Sony's previous history, it's hard to tell if this will be happening once again.

Sony began sending out select invitations to potential customers today informing them of this new PS5 sale. The restock through PlayStation Direct is set to take place tomorrow, July 20, and will kick off at 5:00pm EDT/2:00pm PDT. Those who receive one of these invite emails will be able to click a link embedded within the invitation to join a queue to buy the PS5 at this time. As you might expect, both the Standard Edition and Digital Edition of the console will also be available.

PS Direct will have another invite-only PS5 stock tomorrow at 12 PM PT. Last couple times had no public queue but if they ever do one again, it would be in the afternoon around 2 PM PT pic.twitter.com/GKyuomM9OF — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 19, 2021

All in all, this invite process through PlayStation Direct is something that has been happening for months at this point. As noted, though, typically after Sony is done selling PS5 units to those that it invited, it makes available a queue to anyone and everyone. Sadly, there's still no indication that this open queue will be held tomorrow. Therefore, if you want to see if one will be happening, you'll just have to remain vigilant around the times listed above.

Even if you didn't get invited to this current PS5 sale, there's always another one that will happen around the corner. Sony is constantly restocking its next-gen console, so if you can't get one tomorrow, don't lose hope. Your time will surely come in the future.

Are you still on the hunt for a PS5? And if so, did you happen to get an invite to this newest sale? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.