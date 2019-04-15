Rumor: First PlayStation 5 Controller Details Leaked

A “leak” has surfaced on the Internet and is making the rounds for claiming to have inside information on the PlayStation 5. The leaker in question claims to be a European developer who’s working on an unannounced PS5 launch title. In the process of making this game, they’ve allegedly come across a boatload of information about the next-gen Sony console, which they’ve shared via a post on Pastebin. According to the post, the PS5 is launching in 2020 at the price-point of $500 and will have a robust launch line-up that includes The Last of Us Part II, Bad Company 3, and more. Further, the post also claims Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is poised to release in 2021, a year after the console goes on the market. Buried underneath this information dump is the first details on the system’s controller, the DualShock 5, which like the system itself, we officially know nothing about.

According to the European developer, the DualShock 5 will have some type of built-in camera for the purpose of VR, more analog precision for the purpose of first-person shooters, and something similar to Steam’s analog trackpad. In other words, there’s nothing revolutionary about the DualShock 5, which does line-up with previous tidbits about the controller that have spilled online.

The only semi-official thing we’ve heard about the DualShock 5 is that it will possibly have a touchscreen, or at least that’s what a recent patent suggests Sony Interactive Entertainment is looking into. In other words, for the moment, we are unfortunately stuck with “leaks” and rumors like this.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a big, huge grain of salt. We’re in deep rumor territory on this one. There’s probably a better chance this information is incorrect or fake than accurate and real. And that’s just the odds you have to settle for when you’re reporting on the rumor mill.

Thankfully, all signs seemingly point to the PS5 is releasing next year, which means we should hear about it and its controller sooner rather than later.

