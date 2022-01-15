PlayStation Insider Teases Major Third-Party PS5 Exclusive Amidst BioShock Rumors

According to a prominent PlayStation insider, Sony has secured another major third-party exclusive game for the PS5. PlayStation has built its brand around high-quality, big-budget exclusive games. Over the last few years, this has included titles like Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Bolstering its first-party output has been a wide-range of third-party exclusives and console exclusives, like Persona 5, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Nioh, and Street Fighter V. On PS5, PlayStation has continued this tradition.

To this end, during a recent episode of Sacred Symbols, PlayStation insider and former IGN journalist, Colin Moriarty, relayed word that he’s heard Sony marketing is anticipating a substantial increase in spending this year, which points towards evidence of some major reveals and announcements in addition to all the marketing planned for its 2022 releases. Adding to this, Moriarty claims he’s heard that PlayStation has secured another major AAA third-party exclusive that has yet to be revealed. What this game is, Moriarity doesn’t say. In fact, he confirms he doesn’t know what the game is, but he does note that there are currently rumors that PlayStation has secured some type of exclusivity for the new BioShock game currently in development at Cloud Chamber.

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends. Not only is there no word of what this game is, but there’s no word when it will be revealed or released. If Moriarty’s insight into Sony’s marketing budget for 2022 is any insight, it may be revealed at some point this year.

That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Moriarty has proven reliable and reputable on several occasions, most notably relaying word of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Demon’s Souls Remake before anyone else; however, this doesn’t negate the fact that everything here is completely unofficial.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.