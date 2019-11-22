Major Final Fantasy Game Confirmed for PS5 [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Since publishing, Square Enix has reached out and clarified it didn’t — officially — announce Final Fantasy XIV for PS5 at the event mentioned below.

“While not a confirmation, Yoshida-san expressed a hope that Final Fantasy XIV Online may one day appear on the next generation of Sony console,” said an official statement from Square Enix.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Square Enix has reportedly confirmed that a popular Final Fantasy game is coming to PlayStation 5. More specifically, it looks like Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn is in the works for the PS5, though there’s no word whether it will be done in time for the next-gen console’s launch next year. News of the next-gen port was delivered during the game’s fan gathering in London, which is currently ongoing. According to the Final Fantasy UK Fans Twitter page, Naoki Yoshida took to the stage and at one point confirmed that the team is hard at work on getting the game up and running on the PS5. Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, but it sounds like it’s one of the team’s top priorities.

That said, there’s still no word of the game coming to Xbox Scarlett, which isn’t very surprising considering it still hasn’t touched any Xbox Platform, just PS3, PS4, PC, and Mac.

As you may know, the PS5 is expected to support backwards compatibility, though it’s unclear to what extent. In other words, will it only be for certain supported games or every PS4 game? Whatever the case, it sounds like this is a port being made from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5. In other words, it simply won’t be the PS4 version running on the PS5.

For those that don’t know: Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn is MMO role-playing game developed and published by Square Enix, and directed and produced by the aforementioned Yoshida. It first launched back in August 2013 for the PC and PS3, before coming to Mac and PS4 a year later. It’s notably the replacement version of 2010’s Final Fantasy XIV, which was shut down after a very horrible launch defined by an overly negative reception. That said, despite being six years old, it remains very popular. In fact, it has seemingly been growing in popularity recently thanks to word-of-mouth about how good it is. Further, it sounds like it’s going to be around for the long haul.