PS5 Users Surprised With New Freebie That’s Perfect for Apple Fans

PS5 users have been surprised with a free download that comes courtesy of tech giant Apple. Throughout the life cycle of the PS5, Apple and PlayStation have partnered with one another a handful of times to give out free access to various services. This was most recently seen at the start of 2025 when free subscriptions to Apple TV+ were granted to anyone who happened to own a PlayStation 5. Now, a similar promotion has come about, but this time, it’s associated with Apple’s music platform.

As of this moment, all PS5 owners can net themselves three months of Apple Music for free by following a few easy steps. Upon navigating to the Apple Music app on the PS5 dashboard, users will be prompted to follow a set of steps that should appear on-screen. From here, all that users will need to do is sign-in to their Apple Account or set one up. After this is complete, Apple will grant the Apple ID tied to this account a free trial of Apple Music as long as they aren’t currently subscribed.

Here are the official steps to complete this process courtesy of PlayStation’s own website:

Find the Apple Music app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home. Download and open the Apple Music app and follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with your Apple Account or create an Apple Account if you don’t already have one. Enjoy up to three months of Apple Music at no extra cost.

What’s particularly great about this is that once you snag your three months of Apple Music, you’re not confined to listening to music solely on the PS5 console. Instead, all corresponding platforms where Apple Music also exists (mobile devices, tablets, smart watches, laptops, etc.) will be able to use the service as long as one logs in to the Apple ID that they used when setting it up on PS5.

While deals like this normally don’t last very long, the opposite is true with this free Apple Music offer. Instead, this promo is set to last for an entire year and won’t expire until March 18th, 2026. So even if you happen to discover this giveaway for yourself months from now, it will still be valid at that time.