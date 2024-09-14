New PS5 Exclusive Game Just Released Is Free for Everyone

A new PS5 game just released this week is free for everyone who owns the Sony console. As PlayStation fans will know, PS5 free games are not very common. Even in the age of free-to-play, live-service games there aren't many free PS5 games on the PlayStation Store. And what is available for free on PS5 usually is bloated with microtransactions.

The game in question is actually a console exclusive for the PS5. In other words, it is not available on Xbox consoles or the Nintendo Switch. It is available on PC though via Steam. And on Steam, users have been enjoying the free game. Right now, the free PS5 game has a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, thanks to 87 percent of 6,478 user reviews rating the game positively.

Of course, this is the PC version of the game, but the differences between the two versions are minimal, as the user reviews on the PlayStation Store suggest. Right now, the PS5 version has over 1,000 ratings on the PlayStation Store, with a final rating of 4.42 out of 5. No doubt the fact the game is free inflates these ratings on Steam and the PlayStation store a little bit, but these are nonetheless strong user ratings for the PS5 and PC game.

The mystery game for those interested in downloading it for free on PS5 is Undefeated from publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer Indie-us Games. The open-world action-adventure game notably began as student-project from Vantan Game Academy in Osaka, Japan. It debuted back in 2019, but only via Steam. As of this week though, it is now also available on PS5. This has happened ahead of its upcoming sequel Undefeated: Genesis, which is slated to come to both PS5 and PC sometime in 2026.

"Ever dreamed of becoming a super hero that protects the city with your super powers? Undefeated makes that dream come true," reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. "Fly over the city to patrol the streets and look out for crimes or troubles. Use your unlimited powers to keep the city safe."

