New PS5 Exclusive Stealth Released (And It’s Already 40% Off)

A new PS5 and PS4 console exclusive has just been stealth released and it’s already available for 40% for PlayStation fans interested in checking out the new December release. This launch discount is available between now and January 2, however, it is limited to PlayStation Plus. Any tier of the subscription service — PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium is sufficient — however, a subscription is required to pay $14 rather than the game’s normal asking price of $23.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game, it debuted back in May of this year, but only on Steam. And on Steam, it has a “Mostly Positive” rating with Steam users, thanks to 72 percent of 116 user reviews rating the game positively. Meanwhile, the game does not have any Metacritic data available as a release that has flown under the radar on Steam. Now that it is available on PS4 and PS5 though it may be getting more attention soon.

The game, for those that have not connected the dots, is Metroidvania Venture to the Vile from developer Cut to Bits and publisher Aniplex. More can be read about it below, courtesy of an official game description.

“The Vile is taking over, transforming people, elements and everything it touches into something ghastly and unrecognizable,” reads an official pitch of the new PSN release. “Immerse yourself in narrative quests while meeting a peculiar and memorable cast of characters while you search for your missing best friend, Ella. Delve into a playfully-sinister world riddled with mystery that unexpectedly evolves based on time of day or weather condition. Gain new abilities to battle vicious enemies. Transform more and more into the monster you’re fighting against as the Vile becomes all consuming. As you uncover the truth about the Vile and the future becomes uncertain, you’ll have to make a difficult decision– should you embrace the next step in evolution or eradicate it?”

This is not the only console exclusive for PlayStation to release this month. Infinity Nikki also released earlier this month, and while it is available on PC and mobile devices, the only console it is currently available on is PS5. And this has proven to be a huge get for the console, as it is proving quite popular, as evident by its over 10 million players. Venture to the vile is unlikely to be anywhere near this popular, but it is something new for PlayStation fans that can’t be played on Xbox consoles or the Nintendo Switch, at least not yet.

For more PlayStation 5 coverage — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals — click here.