New PS5 Game Reportedly Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t said much about the PS5’s launch games. We know Gearbox’s Godfall will be on the next-gen PlayStation console at launch, but beyond that, we don’t know much. That said, it looks like we now know another game heading to the console, though it’s unclear if it will be in time for the system’s holiday 2020 launch. More specifically, it has been revealed that Knives Out is reportedly coming to the PS5. The information comes way of an employee Linkedin page, which shows that the in addition to PS4, the battle royale game is in development for PS5.

As you may know, the game is currently available on phones, and recently hit Nintendo Switch. Netease has confirmed the game is also coming to PS4, but hasn’t said a peep about a PS5 release, at least not in an official capacity.

Linkedin page shows that Knives Out, the battle royale game from NetEase, could also be coming to PS5 in addition to PS4. The game is currently out for smartphones (global) and Nintendo Switch (Japan) with a PS4 release planned soon. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 19, 2019

As you may know, while Knives Out doesn’t have the same global presence that PUBG or Fortnite has, it’s quite popular in certain markets. That said, it’s not very well-known in North American or European markets, which is perhaps why you haven’t heard of it before. Below, you can read more about the game:

Five players in a group, A hundred players in a battle! — Five players in a group, a hundred players in a battle! Working with teammates to live to the end!

Gun in hand, Teammates behind! — Trust your teammates and win together with guns in hand! I am not afraid of challenges because of my trustworthy teammates!

Can you survive to the next second? — Footsteps are closing, gunshots are ringing in your ears and crisis are everywhere! Can you survive to the next second?

Violent confrontation, Fierce battle! — Collide fiercely with enemies’ vehicles! Survival is only in one moment!

Creative and Fresh leisure gameplay! — Sniper Battle, 50V50, Team Fight… A lot of creative leisure games are constantly updated, and you can find the most suitable one!

