Critically Acclaimed PS5 Game on Sale for Just $4.99

A critically acclaimed PS5 game is currently on sale on the PlayStation Store. Normally, the game in question runs at $19.99, but it's, for a limited time, 75 percent off, which means PS5 owners can buy it for just $4.99. Not only is this the cheapest the PS5 version has ever been on the PlayStation Store, but right now it's one of the cheapest PS5 games on the digital storefront, period. That said, the deal is only available until June 22. If you're reading this after June 22, then you've missed the opportunity to grab What Remains of Edith Finch for a fiver.

What Remains of Edith Finch is a first-person exploration game from publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Giant Sparrow, the latter behind 2012's The Unfinished Swan, its only other game to this date. Released in 2017, it is widely considered one of the best games of its year, which is no small feat considering 2017 saw the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Persona 5, Divinity: Original Sin II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and PUBG all release. This known, it should come as no surprise the game boasts a 92 on Metacritic.

"As Edith, you'll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she's the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day. The gameplay and tone of the stories are as varied as the Finches themselves. The only constants are that each is played from a first-person perspective and that each story ends with that family member's death. Ultimately, it's a game about what it feels like to be humbled and astonished by the vast and unknowable world around us."

Obviously, when the game came out, the PS5 was still a few years away. A native PS5 version was released in 2022 though. In other words, this isn't a backwards compatible PS4 game. That said, the differences between the two versions are negligible due to the nature of the game itself.

It's worth noting that finding PS4 games on the cheap is very easy; however, finding cheap PS5 games on the PlayStation Store is not so easy. Because the console is newer, the discounts aren't as frequent nor as deep. That said, this PS5 game in question, while a good deal because of the quality of the content, is only about two to three hours long. If you're looking for the most bang for your buck, then even at $5 this PS5 game may not be your best option. The two to three hours it does offer though are pretty great. And unlike some of the PS5 and PS4 deals on the PlayStation Store right now, this one does not require a subscription to PlayStation Plus.