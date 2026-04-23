Pokemon Winds and Waves Can Fix My Biggest Issue With the Series

From the earliest days of Pokemon Red and Blue to modern entries like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the series has always been about discovery, growth, and building a connection with the creatures you train. I have spent years exploring regions, using different Pokemon and building teams that I bond with throughout these playthroughs. And in every game, while I try to use different Pokemon, I have a single rule that I follow; there has to be at least one Bug-type Pokemon in my party.

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This is where the problem comes in. Bug-type Pokemon are typically not very good. In the early games, using a Pokemon of this type meant you were sacrificing power and usability, and while recent games have made improvements, they are still often overlooked in both casual playthroughs and competitive scenes. We still don’t even have a legendary Bug-type Pokemon nine generations later. With Pokemon Winds and Waves on the horizon, there is a real opportunity to finally address this long-standing problem and give the type the attention it deserves.

Bug-type Pokemon’s Longstanding Struggle

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Bug-type Pokemon have historically been positioned as early game options. In titles like Pokemon Red and Blue, they were easy to find, quick to evolve, and just as quickly replaced. So many trainers fell in love with Butterfree early on, only to realize that it was no match for many Pokemon in the game. This pattern has repeated itself across multiple generations, creating the perception that Bug-type Pokemon are weak and disposable. Even as the series evolved, this reputation stuck.

Many Bug-type Pokemon suffer from lower base stats or limited move pools compared to other types. While there are exceptions, such as Scizor or Volcarona, they are rare enough that the overall impression remains unchanged. Competitive players often avoid the type unless a specific niche can be exploited, which further reinforces the idea that they are not worth investing in. Wolfe Glick, one of the greatest competitive players, highlighted this problem on several occasions, and he’s right that Game Freak has set this type up to be bottom tier.

Then there is the elephant in the room; every single type in Pokemon has a legendary, except for Bug-type. Genesect is the closest thing to this, but it is classified as a Mythical Pokemon, and even Buzzwole and Pheromosa are Ultra Beasts, another distinct category. This highlights the mindset Game Freak has about the type. We’ve seen generation after generation where Bug-type Pokemon have gotten passed over, and I’m tired of it. I still build my team with a slot open for this type, and while it can be fun, it often feels like an uphill battle compared to using more balanced or powerful types.

Why Representation Matters for the Type

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One of the biggest issues holding Bug-type Pokemon back is the lack of high-profile representation. Other types have iconic powerhouses and legendary figures that define them. Fire, Dragon, and Psychic types all have standout Pokemon that shape how players view those categories. Even the Fairy-type, introduced in Pokemon X and Y, saw five legendary Pokemon across two generations. Bug-type Pokemon simply do not have that same presence. The best we have is Volcarona, and even this is outclassed by many of the other types’ best Pokemon by a wide margin.

The absence of a true legendary Bug-type is especially noticeable. Legendary Pokemon often set the tone for a type’s potential. They showcase what that category can achieve at its highest level. Without one, Bug-type Pokemon feel like they are missing a defining feature that can elevate their status within the series. This is even more noticeable in the competitive scene, where restricted formats showcase the power of legendary Pokemon. When these are present, Bug-type Pokemon are seldom seen.

I have always felt that giving Bug-type Pokemon a legendary would change how players approach them. It would signal that the type is capable of more than just early game utility. It would also create excitement around building teams that include them. Representation matters, and right now, this one area among many where the type continues to fall short. But the important distinction is that this oversight can be fixed, and Pokemon Winds and Waves is the perfect opportunity to show players that Bug-type Pokemon are viable.

Pokemon Winds and Waves Can Finally Change This

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Pokemon Winds and Waves has the chance to change everything for Bug-type Pokemon. A new region means new designs, new mechanics, and new opportunities to rethink how types are balanced. If the developers lean into this, they could redefine what Bug-type Pokemon are capable of. New generations have introduced better Bug-type Pokemon, but Generation 10 can be the first to showcase that the type has incredible potential. Both in new designs and by revisiting older Pokemon that desperately need evolutions.

The most obvious step would be introducing a legendary Bug-type Pokemon. This would give the type a genuinely powerful and well-designed creature that can compete with the best. With the games being set in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, there are plenty of real-life inspirations. The Lynx Spider and Plume Moth are fascinating creatures that have a lot of potential for Pokemon designs. But for me, the perfect choice would be the Creatonotos gangis, the horrifying-looking tentacled-moth that looks straight up like an eldritch horror. Regardless of what inspiration Game Freak uses, this is also a chance to give players the highly-requested Bug and Dragon-type Pokemon the series has always avoided.

I’d also love to see older Pokemon get new evolutions. Pinsir is one of my favorite Pokemon of all time, but it has been shafted compared to its counterpart, Scyther. Pokemon Winds and Waves can fix this with an evolution. Beyond that, the game could improve the type through better move distribution, stronger abilities, and more diverse designs. Bug-type Pokemon thrive on creativity, and this is the perfect setting to push that further.

I have waited a long time for Bug-type Pokemon to get the recognition they deserve. With Pokemon Winds and Waves, it finally feels possible if Game Freak continues building better bugs. If done right, this could be the moment where my favorite type is no longer overlooked, but celebrated as one of the most exciting parts of the series. Even if we do not get a Bug-type box legendary, I hope we at least see the most underrated type get to put a Pokemon on the board with the legendary status. At the very least, Game Freak should give players some strong Bug-type Pokemon that can compete with the best.

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