New Free PS5 Game Is One of the Most Popular PlayStation Games Right Now

There is a new free PS5 game, and right now it is one of the most popular games on the PlayStation console. Unfortunately, the game is not available on PS4. While there are plenty of cross-gen games still releasing on both PS4 and PS5, this new free game is not on the previous Sony console, and it is unlikely this will change.

As for this new free PS5 game, it has actually been available in South Korea since 2023. Meanwhile, earlier this year, in July, it came to select countries in Asia. And then on October 1, it finally came to the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. And it is proving to be one of the biggest releases of the year, which is no doubt at least partially, if not majorly, because the game is free-to-play.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Throne and Liberty from NCSoft. The free-to-play MMORPG has already managed to attract millions of players since its October 1 launch, and is currently duking it out with Counter-Strike 2 as the most downloaded game on Steam, with the two continually swapping places at the top of the Steam charts.

While Throne and Liberty hasn't quite resonated on console as much as it has on PC -- which is to be expected, as MMORPGs have a larger history and presence on PC -- it still one of the most popular new console games, and it is free-to-play so PS5 users have little to lose checking it out.

"Welcome to Throne and Liberty, a free-to-play MMORPG that takes place in the vast open world of Solisium," reads an official blurb about the game on the PlayStation Store. "You can scale expansive mountain ranges for new vantage points, scan open skies, traverse sprawling plains, explore a land full of depth and opportunity. Adapt your fight to survive and thrive through strategic decisions in PvP, PvE or both as you encounter evolving battlefields impacted by weather, time of day, and other players. There is no single path to victory as you seek to defeat Kazar and claim the throne while keeping rival guilds at bay."

For more PlayStation 5 coverage -- including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals -- click here. Meanwhile, if this new free download doesn't tickle the fancy, there are plenty of other PS5 games releasing this month to look forward to.