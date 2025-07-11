PlayStation Plus Users Agree This Is the Most Slept On Free Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers agree that one free game, in particular, is heavily slept on. The free PlayStation Plus game in question was added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium back in November 2024, but it was overshadowed by bigger additions at the time such as GTA 5, Dying Light 2, Chivalry 2, and Like a Dragon: Ishin. That said, according to PlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit it should not be overlooked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the top recent posts on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page asks fellow PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 what the most slept on game included in the service is. Naturally, a ton of different games are mentioned, but one mention is proving particularly popular. There are only two games mentioned with over 100 votes up. One of these has 116 votes up, while the other has nearly 400 votes up. Meanwhile, all of the other games mentioned have a few dozen max. To this end, the game with 400 votes up is an outlier, and definitely the most slept on PS Plus free game, at least according to the PlayStation Plus Reddit page. And this game is Killer Frequency.

For those unfamiliar with this game, it is a first-person horror puzzle game from Team17 that was released back in 2023. Upon release, the horror game garnered an 82 on Metacritic, a solid return. Its user reviews are even higher though, which ties into its acclaim on the PlayStation plus Reddit page. For example, on Steam, it has a 93% approval rating with those who have played it and reviewed it.

“Killer Frequency is possibly the most fun I’ve had with a PS plus game,” writes one PS Plus subscriber about the game. Another adds: “The game was a total surprise for me and possibly the best game I’ve played on Playstation Plus this year.

Right now, Killer Frequency is available as part of the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium library. How long it will be available with these tiers of PS Plus remains to be seen, but as long as it is it saves subscribers on a $25 purchase.

“The year is 1987, and as the clock strikes midnight in small-town Gallows Creek, USA. Former big city radio DJ Forrest Nash is live on air in what will turn out to be the graveyard shift of a lifetime,” reads an official description of Killer Frequency on the PlayStation Store. “In this horror comedy, you must solve puzzles to save callers from being hunted down by a mysterious killer. Where every call is life and death, can you save the inhabitants of Gallows Creek?”

Play video

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PlayStation Plus news, all of the latest PlayStation Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PlayStation Plus deals — click here.