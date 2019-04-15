Rumor: PlayStation 5 Price Leaks, and It Ain’t Cheap

While we haven’t heard anything from Microsoft or Sony Interactive Entertainment about when the next Xbox and PlayStation will release, a mountain of reports and leaks suggest the two next-gen systems are releasing next year. And the closer 2020 gets, the more information about the consoles leaks onto the Internet. The latest comes way of an anonymous poster on Pastebin, who claims to be a European developer working on an unannounced PS5 launch title, and who, apparently, is privy to a ton of inside information about Sony’s next console, including its launch line-up and the release date of Horizon Zero Dawn 2. Of course, the source and claims seem dubious, but that’s the rumor mill.

That said, according to the leaker, the PlayStation 5 is allegedly launching in 2020, and will be $100 more than the PS4 at launch. That’s right; the PS5 may be $500, which is $100 more than the PS4’s launch price-point of $400. Given that Sony had so much success with the PS4, it seems wild to think it will come in at a $100 more with the PS5, but given the current price of the PS4 Pro, it’s possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The leak claims that despite asking for $500, the PS5 will sell at a $100 loss in the beginning. As for the system itself, the leaker says it will be backward compatible, offer a new premium version of PlayStation Plus (which has been echoed in other leaks), pack a 2TB built-in hard drive, support 8K upscaling, and be compatible with a newly upgraded PlayStation VR headset. And of course, there’s also a new controller, the DualShock 5, which will have a built-in camera.

Now, it’s important to remember this is all unofficial information. In fact, not only is it unofficial, but there’s a very solid chance it’s incorrect or fake. So, take all of this with a huge grain of salt. If the PlayStation 5 actually is going to release in 2020, then we should hear about it within the next 12 months. In other words, we won’t have to rely on leaks like this for much longer.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. Would you pay $500 for a launch PS5?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!