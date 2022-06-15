PlayStation Insider Leaks New PS5 Pro Controller

According to a prominent industry insider, Sony is working on a "Pro" controller line for the PS5, presumably to rival the premium Pro controllers Xbox has been offering for many years. The report comes the way of Tom Henderson, who doesn't just relay word of the controller, but leaks some details about the new piece of hardware. Unfortunately, these leaked details are not accompanied by any leaked images of the controller.

Henderson describes the controller as a "genuine professional controller" and claims it will be revealed in the coming weeks. Being made under the codename "Hunt," the controller is said to have removable analog sticks, trigger stops, and rear buttons (also known as those flappy paddles on the back of some premium controllers).

As noted, the report doesn't come with any images of the controller, or at least any images that can be shared. That said, Henderson describes what the controller looks like, noting it has the same "classic PlayStation 5 style but shows a few key differences." To this end, one of the biggest changes is that there are now buttons under the analog sticks. However, they aren't input buttons, but rather simply to remove the analog sticks. In addition to this -- and the aforementioned paddles and trigger stops -- there will also be removable grips and "significant software upgrades."

From the sounds of it, it's a DualSense controller but with some premium hardware additives and better software. If this is true, it's likely going to be in the ballpark of $150 to $200.

The report concludes by claiming Sony is set to reveal new hardware at the end of the month. What this hardware will be, the report doesn't say, but it's noted this controller could be revealed then.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but even if it's entirely accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain this way, as everything is subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not addressed this report in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, regardless of whether or not the update is salient. In the meantime, be sure to catch up on all of the latest PlayStation news by clicking right here.

