February 2025 Is Going to Be a Huge Month for RPG Fans on PS5

February 2025 is shaping up to be a monster month for RPG fans on PS5 and PS5 Pro. While one of the most notable RPGs of February 2025, Avowed, is going to miss PlayStation consoles as an Xbox console exclusive, there are still a handful of other games for RPG fans on PS5 and PS5 Pro to look forward to, including four different AAA releases.

Of course, the games below could end up being delayed out of February 2025, but right now each is slated to release on PS5 and PS5 Pro in the second month of 2025. And a couple of these games are looking like potential Game of the Year contenders.

Kingdom Come Deliverance II

About: “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia. You are Henry of Skalitz—an ordinary man doing extraordinary things—caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, “from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings,” as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world. From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover this open-world Medieval Europe through an unforgettable adventure filled with action, thrill and wonder.”

Release Date: February 11

Monster Hunter Wilds

About: “The story transports players to the Forbidden Lands, a mysterious wilderness that can transform in unexpected ways. This living world is teeming with rugged wildlife adapted to an ever-changing climate, including massive monsters that players will take on in action-packed encounters. As hunters, players protect the balance of the ecosystem, utilizing resources from hunts to craft powerful gear and continue investigating the mysteries at the heart of these new lands.”

Release Date: February 28

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

About: “Experience an epic historical action-adventure story set in feudal Japan! Become a lethal shinobi Assassin and a powerful legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world in a time of chaos. Switch seamlessly between two unlikely allies as you discover their common destiny. Master complementary playstyles, create your shinobi league, customize your hideout, and usher in a new era for Japan.”

Release Date: February 14

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

About: “A new legend begins as you step into the steel toe boots of Goro Majima, a man who has lost his memory and reinvents himself as a pirate on the open sea. Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure.”

Release Date: February 28

Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter

About: “Just as the Rats of the South start to piece their lives together, following the great war between Rodent and Frog, an old and unspeakable evil stirs in the North; wings black as death; fangs sharp as steel; and a thirst for blood rivaled only by their insatiable hunger… for vengeance. As Arlo, young heir to the Warden of the Wastes, journey through the vast, snow-ravaged lands of the North in an epic quest to overcome the Dark Wings once and for all. Hunt down giant beasts. Unite disparate clans. Upgrade your settlement. And discover a terrible secret of blood and crown… The time for heroes is over. For the Kingdom needs a warrior; forged of the North and as cold as the snow that shrouds these lands. A rat… carved from iron. And so, a new tail begins.”

Release Date: TBA February 2025

