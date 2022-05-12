PS4 and PS5 Players Surprised With Highly Rated Stealth Release

✖

PS4 and PS5 players have been surprised with a stealth release. While stealth releases are somewhat common on Nintendo Switch, the PS4 and PS5 are like other platforms, which is to say, it's rare for either to get a stealth release. That said, that's exactly what both just got. If you noticed Soundfall on PSN out of nowhere, it's because the game has released on a variety of platforms out of nowhere, including the PS4 and PS5.

Courtesy of publisher Noodlecake and developer Drastic Games, Soundfall is now available on both PlayStation consoles for $29.99. Whether the rhythm-based action game is worth $30, well that's up for debate. Due to the recent and stealth nature of the release, it doesn't have any Metacritic scores to offer any insight into its quality. It does have Steam User Reviews though that do just this. Across 173 user reviews, 90 percent of players have reviewed the game positively, giving the game a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating. Of course, a 90 on Steam does not translate to a 90 on Metacritic as it's not very hard to get a positive rating on Steam. That said, what this does confirm is the game, at the very least, is competent.

"Soundfall is a dungeon crawler that combines looter-shooter action with rhythm-based gameplay," reads an official blurb about the game on Steam. "Venture out solo or with up to four friends locally or online. Collect loot and time your actions to the beat to become all-powerful. Robust Campaign Mode, Free Play over 100 songs, or import your own music."

