Huge PS5 Exclusive Reveal Date Reportedly Revealed

A huge PlayStation 5 exclusive will reportedly be revealed quite soon. This week, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the PS5 controller, dubbed the DualSense. Meanwhile, a reveal of the actual console is apparently not far off either. That said, most PlayStation fans are waiting for one thing, and one thing only: games. Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t showcased a single PS5 game so far, but it sounds like that’s going to be changing in the next few months.

A new report has surfaced that claims there’s indeed a Silent Hill reboot in development at SIE Japan. The report doesn’t divulge many further details, but notes it has recruited many of the creative leads of the original Silent Hill game and that it will (obviously) be a PS5 exclusive.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this report. Back in March, we heard this exact thing from multiple credible sources. In fact, we also heard that Konami, PlayStation, and Hideo Kojima are in talks to revive the latter’s cancelled Silent Hills (P.T.) game.

Last month, Konami seemingly shot down these rumors. However, it shot down the information as it was reported, suggesting there was at least some truth to the claim. And there is. There’s something Silent Hill-related going on at SIE Japan.

That all said, the new report comes way of a verified insider over on Reset Era. The user doesn’t spill much, but notes the game will be announced in the next few months. Further, it sounds like Konami won’t be selling the IP, but licensing it, which makes sense. As for the validity of the claims, mods on the forum have noted that the insider has verified the information with them, hence why it’s not being taken down.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt, because, for now, it’s all unofficial. Further, even if everything here is correct, it’s subject to change.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, a Silent Hill reboot has not been confirmed for the console, however we do have a growing list of confirmed PS5 games you can check out right HERE. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.